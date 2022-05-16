Entertainment

Cora Gauthier “abandoned” by Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife as backup

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Cora Gauthier, ex-wife of Karim Benzema, made a nice statement to her son Ibrahim, born of her relationship with the footballer. And she received a nice message from Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife. The French footballer was absent.

“You will be a man, my son”, writes the top in a comment on her Instagram page, where she reveals a superb photo in which we discover her with her five-year-old man.

And his post sparked many reactions, including that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, who recently gave birth to a child. One of her twins unfortunately died at birth.

“Mom and her precious little guy,” commented the Spanish influencer.

“Love! I love you, ”replied the Frenchwoman.
Karim Benzema would not have attended this party. Another would no doubt have been organized in private.

The French international from Real Madrid has always been close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the beginning of the year, he mentioned their technical relationship in the columns of “Team”.

“If you have someone in your team who scores three or four times as many goals as you, what competition is there? There is no competition. So you have to change your game, that’s what I did. I scored goals, but if I had the opportunity to shoot and he was in a better position, I passed him because I was sure he was going to score. “, did he declare.

These articles may interest you

  • Karim Benzema drops Cora Gauthier, thrills with Chloé de Launay, heavenly stay It would be last summer that Karim Benzema would have put the cover back with Chloé de Launay, just a few weeks after his separation from Cora Gauthier,…
  • Karim Benzema and Cora Gauthier, intimacy revealed, revelation on a family celebration (photo) Even if he is now a couple with Chloé de Launay, this does not prevent Karim Benzema from celebrating a family celebration with Cora Gauthier, his ex-wife. This…
  • Karim Benzema, secret marriage with Chloé de Launey, another joyful news His secret marriage to Chloé de Launey, the mother of his little Mélia, seems to give wings to Karim Benzema, who is delighted to announce it…
  • Karim Benzema, this crazy sum to Chloé, the woman of his life Married in the greatest secrecy with Chloé, the mother of his daughter, and perhaps even a son called Nouri, Karim Benzema could draw inspiration from…
  • Karim Benzema and Chloé, on the sly in Reunion, revelation about their hidden son, (video) If Karim Benzema is relatively discreetly his beautiful story with Chloé de Launey, the same cannot be said of the latter, who has…
  • Kylian Mbappé and Emma Smet, heading for Mykonos, a quiet getaway with Karim Benzema It is in Mykonos that Emma Smet, where she has already been spotted with her mother, should have a good time this summer, perhaps with Karim Benzema…
  • Karine Ferri, “close” to Karim Benzema, her statement to the real man of her life (photo) While a rumor claims that she is more than close to Karim Benzema, Karine Ferri reassured her on her beautiful story with Yoann Gourcuff. She is even…
  • Karim Benzema – his wife Chloé wrongly accuses Rihanna, the truth about their relationship Pregnant with her first child, Rihanna would have been wrongly accused by the wife of Karim Benzema, Chloé, the mother of her daughter Mélia. The…

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The road to the Palme d’Or: These are the films in the Official Section of Cannes 2022

10 mins ago

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still very good friends

11 mins ago

She debuted in the Hollywood remake of a Uruguayan film and today she is a successful witch – Tvshow – 05/16/2022

20 mins ago

Furya with storyboard footage

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button