Cora Gauthier “abandoned” by Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife as backup

Cora Gauthier, ex-wife of Karim Benzema, made a nice statement to her son Ibrahim, born of her relationship with the footballer. And she received a nice message from Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife. The French footballer was absent.

“You will be a man, my son”, writes the top in a comment on her Instagram page, where she reveals a superb photo in which we discover her with her five-year-old man.

And his post sparked many reactions, including that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, who recently gave birth to a child. One of her twins unfortunately died at birth.

“Mom and her precious little guy,” commented the Spanish influencer.

“Love! I love you, ”replied the Frenchwoman.

Karim Benzema would not have attended this party. Another would no doubt have been organized in private.

The French international from Real Madrid has always been close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the beginning of the year, he mentioned their technical relationship in the columns of “Team”.

“If you have someone in your team who scores three or four times as many goals as you, what competition is there? There is no competition. So you have to change your game, that’s what I did. I scored goals, but if I had the opportunity to shoot and he was in a better position, I passed him because I was sure he was going to score. “, did he declare.

