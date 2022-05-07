Coral and Coral 5G include relatives and close friends of the accused

The new people included by the Public Ministry in the cases Coral Y Coral 5G are trusted relatives and acquaintances of the main parties involved in the alleged corruption network, as stated in the file deposited in the court that will hear the request to open a trial.

Among the new defendants that the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), there are several close associates of Major General Adán Cáceres, such as his brother-in-law Santiago Antonio Suárez Peguero. This is husband of Anabel Cáceres Silvestre, sister of the major general.

According to the file, he was included because he appears as vice president of the Jesús Vino, Vive y Vuelve Ministry, a religious entity that supposedly was used for money laundering.

The accusatory piece details that he also had 50% of the shares of the company MJ3V Agroindustrial SRL, which managed an extensive pineapple farm that Cáceres had acquired with illicit money.

According to the file that consists of more than a thousand pages and that was deposited in the coordinating office of the courts of the Instruction of the National District, another of those from Cáceres is Kelman Santana Martínez, who was administrative deputy director and personal assistant to the head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep), Adán Cáceres.

He points out that this was in charge of managing for Cáceres, together with Rossy Guzmán (La Pastora) and Rafael Núñez de Aza, the company Asociación Campesina Madre Tierra, used to whiten much of the fabric backgrounds.

It highlights that General Julio de los Santos Viola significantly increased his assets when he was deputy head of Cusep and head of security for former President Danilo Medina, a position that Adán Cáceres would have assured him.

Likewise, in the accusation where you want to take to trial for embezzlement from the State, money laundering and other acts of corruptionHis wife, Mrs. María del Alba Trinidad, and her parents, identified as Elida Trinidad Santiago, and Manuel de Jesús Alba Solano, appear as accused.

The Public Ministry indicates that allegedly the general’s wife served as figurehead to place in its name assets acquired with funds stolen from Cusep and that its parents also appear with a large number of properties, whose real owner is General De los Santos Viola, says the Public Ministry.

Estate

He adds the instance that General Viola’s in-laws were assigned more than ten parcels, lots, six-story apartments, and they appear as shareholders of 60% and 40% of companies. They also have a penthouse in Torre Elsa, Gazcue sector, all this being the lady a janitor and the man a pig farmer.

A brother-in-law of Viola identified as Manuel Alba Trinidad was also includedsupposedly appears as the owner of several of the properties of the network.

According to the indictment De los Santos Viola acquired 11 consecutive properties (consolidated on the ground), four of these in his name, one in the name of his sister Magnolia de los Santos Viola (not among the accused), three others in the name of his nephew Raymel Pastor del Rosario Viola, who is formally accused of money laundering .