Coral reefs at risk of extinction: “Few areas protected by UNESCO and insufficient research as the waters heat up”

The coral reefs they are at risk of having disappeared. To sound the alarm is Status of Coral Reefs of the World, the sixth relationship Annual Scientists and Activists of the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (Gcrmn). From 2009 to 2018, due to therising temperatures of the Oceans, 14% of corals have already been destroyed, in natural paradises such as Carribean Sea, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. An area of 11,700 square kilometers, equal to the largest coral system in the world, the Australian one. The most obvious effect is that whitening, that is theexpulsion of algae under stress, which allow corals to capture sunlight and take on their characteristic colors. The biggest losses will concern the next few years: theIpcc (Intergovernamental Panel on climate change) in 2018 estimated them between 70 and 90%, when the planet will reach the limit threshold – definitively ratified at the G20 in Rome – of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Coral reefs occupy it 0.2% of the planet’s surface, but they offer shelter and nourishment to around the 25% of marine species. They also support fishing, tourism and food security in 100 countries.

Since 1998, Gcrmn estimates, this fragile ecosystem has been in crisis. After a vtwo decades of stability, from 1978 onwards, the subsequent observations of the Network which have been in all 2 million in approximately 1,200 places and 73 countries, detected a change: a violent increase in water temperatures of about 0.5 degrees wiped out 8% of living coral at the end of the millennium. Until 2010 the emergency seemed to be over: the temperatures in the seas they had subsided again and the population was returning to previous levels. But the new corals, “just like the weeds that grow after a fire, were often more vulnerable to disease, heat and storms,” ​​as he told Yale 360 researcher David Souter, which coordinates the Gcrmn.

Thus, in the early 2000s the hard corals were double (about 30% of the entire ecosystem) compared to the vegetal carpet under the reef (15%). In a short time, however, the ratio gradually thinned: in 2009 it dropped to 1.5. And the progressive increase of the expelled microalgae, of about 20%, still signals the poor state of health of the corals. The most significant damages are those in Pacific, where more than a quarter of the total coral population is found, in Caribbean and in Australia, where the protection of the Great Barrier Reef is at the center of a bitter tug-of-war between the government of Scott Morrison and theUnesco.

The situation is also critical for the barriers of Red Sea, more tolerant to heat, but compromised by pollution and waste from sewers, the construction industry and agriculture. Another big stressor is the intensive tourism: The area hosts about 13 million visitors annually, 65% of all who enter Egypt, according to Reuters. These not only damage the ecosystem, but contribute to whitening with the use of sun creams. This was revealed in a 2018 article by Cinzia Corinaldesi, professor of ecology at theMarche Polytechnic University. The nanoparticles of zinc oxide “At low depths they hinder the exchange of water – explained a Middle East Eye – When snorkelers are swimming, the cream released can affect the corals ”. The environmental engineer, Hamidreza Sharifan, has also found the same phenomenon in the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian Oceans and in the Gulf of Mexico.

The only countertrend system, according to the report, is tEast Asian riangle: with 600 different species, it is home to a third of corals globally and is the only expanding reef since the 1980s. “Perhaps the diversity has provided some protection from warming water,” he said David Souter – while a healthy fish population e herbivorous hedgehogs keeps algae at bay ”. However, this is a unique case and even the positive signs such as the 2% increase in corals in 2019 are too timid and too few to balance the losses and respect the2030 Agenda for sustainable development. It is necessary to expand the list of areas under UNESCO protection and to focus more decisively on research.

According to a study di Lisa Boström-Einarsson of James Cook University in Australia, the 362 projects currently underway are expensive and affect only 56 states. Their duration it is then limited to 18 months on small areas of 100 square meters. The cultivation of corals in nurseries and their restoration is very slow and complex. Conversely, allowing a 2-degree increase in global temperatures would quickly lead to the loss of 99% of marine ecosystems. The greatest protections must therefore come from the institutions: “Alla Cop 26 of Glasgow and at the biodiversity conference in Kunming – he commented Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) – Governors can save our coral reefs, but only if they’re willing to take bold steps. We must not let future generations inherit a coral-free world ”.