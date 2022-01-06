Corbevax, new patent-free Covid protein vaccine: “It’s a gift to the world”

Corbevax vaccine

A new “recombinant protein subunit” vaccine against the COVID-19 was developed by researchers at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. Is called Corbevax (BioE COVID-19 or BECOV2D) and is the first to be offered without a patent to any company wishing to produce it. Human studies have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective, and India has already authorized its use: more than 100 million doses will be administered per month. Developed from the Texas Children’s Hospital at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, has been licensed to Indian biopharmaceutical company Biological E. Limited (BioE) for development and manufacturing.

How Corbevax works and how it was produced

Corbevax is based on a traditional protein-based technology, formula very similar to the best known Novavax. Like other Covid-19 vaccines, Corbevax focuses on spike protein of the coronavirus, but instead of using themRNA to direct our cells to produce these spike proteins internally, it supplies the body lab grown spike proteins.

An Italian among the architects of Corbevax

The Italian Maria Elena Bottazzi she is one of the main researchers of the project. Born in Genoa and then moved to Honduras at the age of 8, she is known for her research in tropical vaccinology and co-directs the development of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Baylor School of Medicine in Houston (Texas), in United States . “Protein-based vaccines have been used extensively to prevent many other diseases,” Bottazzi said. “They have proven safety and can be distributed at low cost around the world. Our decades-long studies into advancing coronavirus vaccine prototypes have led to the creation of this vaccine that will bridge the access gap created by more vaccine technologies. expensive “.

Human studies

By the end of 2020, the US research team that developed the vaccine joined forces with the Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E to initiate clinical trials and establish production capacity. In 2021, clinical trials with several thousand participants showed that Corbevax is safe and effective in producing strong immune responses to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The study data was compared with an already approved vaccine called Covishield (the Indian version of Astrazeneca’s well-known COVID-19 vaccine). Corbevax generated fewer adverse effects and produced a stronger immune response.

The effectiveness of Corbevax

Corbevax antibody responses indicate that the vaccine should be at least 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 Delta variant. Researchers estimate the effectiveness against the Omicron variant (results are expected in the coming days) equivalent to most vaccines currently available.

The spike protein allows the virus to enter the body’s cells by replicating itself and causing disease. However, when this protein is “isolated” and administered, it is not harmful as it has been purified by the virus. At the same time, however, the body is able to develop an immune response against the injected spike protein, and when the real virus attempts to infect the body, an immune response will be ready that will make it unlikely that the person will become seriously ill.

Although this technology has been used for decades to make hepatitis B vaccines, Corbevax will be among the first Covid-19 vaccines to use this strategy.

“A gift to the world”

The most important feature of this new vaccine, according to experts, is the fact that it was developed without a patent to be easily manufactured all over the world. Peter Hotez, one of the lead researchers on the project, described it as a ‘gift to the world’.

