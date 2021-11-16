Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly and Ernie Hudson in the cast of the Showtime drama

The third season of the crime series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge will debut in 2022.

New additions to the cast of City On A Hill, the crime drama set in the 90s with protagonists Kevin Bacon And Aldis Hodge. Corbin Bersen (Lawyers in Los Angeles), Joanne Kelly (Warehouse 13) And Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) signed for three recurring roles in the third season, waiting on Showtime and – in Italy – on Sky and streaming on NOW In the 2022. Furthermore Mark Ryder, interpreter of the already known Father Doyle, will return more often in new episodes.

City On A Hill: The plot and previews of the third season

City On A Hill tells the story of the redemption of the city of Boston from crime and corruption. One of the biggest culprits in the destruction of this corruption and racism scenario is Decourcy Ward (Hodge), a young African American district attorney who on his arrival from Brooklyn forms an unlikely alliance with former FBI agent Jackie Rhodes (Bacon). valiant but corrupt. In Season 3, after his firing from the FBI, Rohr gets a major new job as security officer for a wealthy family.. All is well until the secrets start to unfold. When an investigation involving local and federal authorities opens, Ward sees an opportunity to finally root out the mechanism that perpetuates a broken system. Tom Fontana will return as showrunner and executive producer on season three along with executive producers Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson.

The new characters

Corbin Bernsen will play Sinclair Dryden, an old man of high society from Beacon Hill and a former outstanding FBI agent who was Jackie’s mentor, but his charm and charisma hide a dark past.

Joanne Kelly will play Letitia, Sinclair’s strong-willed wife who possesses a keen sense of humor. Having modest origins, Letitia is willing to compromise in her marriage to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Ernie Hudson will play Franklin Ward, Decourcy’s widowed father. A Baptist minister in Brooklyn who was once an imposing presence and authority, Franklin is losing his strength due to health problems.