Cordillera Festival 2022: Makeup And Hairstyle Ideas – Women – Life

Concerts and festivals are a great social event characterized by being spaces where creativity and expression reign. That’s why, makeup has become an accessory that can make a difference.

With the mountain range festival which will take place this weekend in Bogotá, many people are looking for inspiration to look fashionable and stand out from the crowd.

Read here: (Expert advice to choose the ideal perfume)

With trends that have marked this year such as makeup glow, who seeks to show off a juicy and luminous skin, with protagonists such as gloss, illuminators, liquid foundations and cream blushes and colored graphic eyeliners, the options are quite wide and vibrant.

See here: (Makeup trends for the second half of the year)

festival makeup ideas

A fresh skin, which achieves the balance between shiny and juicy is the goal.

Alejandra Gutiérrez, makeup category manager for Avon Colombia, gives us some simple tips to recreate impact looks:

1. An even base color: Although gloss is on trend, unifying the color of the skin with a matte base can extend its duration, bearing in mind that it will be a long and moving day.

2. A more rockstar look in your eyes: a liquid eyeliner in down allows you to make an easy and intense line, making you look deeper and more forceful. It can be applied on the mobile eyelid and on the lower one to give greater intensity. You can also complement it with colored shadows

For the mascara or eyelash it is ideal that you use a waterproof one, to prevent sweat or rain from affecting the final result of your makeup.



3. Bold lips: Red lips are a timeless classic. However, pink tones are making a strong comeback. Some, like those in Avon’s Power Stay line, can be used as a blush.

Simple Festival Hairstyles

The hairstyle is key to finalize details of the oufitt. The hair can be complemented with makeup so that it does not steal the limelight.

As a first piece of advice, Gutiérrez points out that the hairstyle should be in accordance with the weather and the outfit. Since this festival will take place in Simón Bolívar Park and it is a very windy environment, he recommends opting for updo hairstyles that are easier to care for and maintain.

elegant ponytail

A simple option that looks great is the ponytail with a center parting. To start you have to divide the hair into two parts towards the sides. Comb each strand of hair until it is taut and apply a little gel to fix it completely.

Semi-gathered wet look

Megan Fox on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs, in wet look.

This hairstyle full of personality has been used on the latest catwalks and red carpets by different celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, or Beyoncé.

To start it is preferable to have clean and dry hair. With your hair done, apply a little gel to your fingertips and spread from the roots down. To give it the updo effect, pull the hair behind the ears with a fine-toothed comb, helping with your hands to shape it and a few black clips to hold the hair in place.

As a last piece of advice, remember that the most important thing is that you can feel comfortable, safe and that the look you recreate gives you confidence, because your makeup and hairstyle will only be an accessory that will help you stand out, but your personality will be the one that shines in the middle. These events.

WOMEN

More news