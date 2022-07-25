Córdoba summer cinemas 2022: check the schedule

The Cordoba summer cinemas They continue to be one of the favorite leisure offers for the people of Cordoba to cool off on the hot nights of the capital. The programming of this Monday July 25 in the San Andres Coliseum, Delight, Fuenseca Y Olympia it is:

Father there is only one 3

The cinema delights (Calle Frailes, 10), at 10:15 p.m., screens the premiere ‘Padre no hay más que uno 3’. Christmas is coming. The children accidentally break a Nativity scene figurine from their father’s collection and must by all means get an equal one, the problem is that it is a unique antique piece. Sara, the eldest daughter breaks up with her boyfriend, Ocho, who will try to recover her favors with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Precisely Javier’s father-in-law, Marisa’s father, will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after her recent separation, which will not leave Javier’s mother, Milagros, indifferent. Rocío, the folklore of the family, who has been playing the Virgin for several Christmases, is relegated this year to playing the shepherdess, something that her father, Javier, is not willing to assume. (FILMAFFINITY)

The lost City

The San Andres Coliseum cinema (Fernán Pérez de Oliva, 6), at 10:15 p.m., screens ‘The Lost City’. The literary career of the brilliant and somewhat reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has revolved around romantic adventure novels that, set in exotic locations, star an attractive beau whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and that in real life it corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the fictional adventurer. During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which the last story revolves. her. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of her fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue. (FILMAFFINITY)

Jurassic World: Dominion

The Fuenseca cinema (Plaza de la Fuenseca s/n), at 10:15 p.m., screens ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live together – and hunt – with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain apex predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation. (FILMAFFINITY)

full of grace

The olympia cinema (Calle Zarco, 14), at 10:15 p.m., screens ‘Llenos degracia’. Sister Marina is sent in the early nineties to El Parral, an orphanage threatened with closure. When she arrives at school, the children are out of control, but Marina captures her attention with her charisma and self-confidence. The boys begin to look curiously at this new nun immune to her pranks. Especially Valdo, with whom Marina connects in a special way. When Marina discovers the night outings of the kids, something forbidden, she comes up with the idea that she will change El Parral forever: form a soccer team. (FLMAFFINITY)

