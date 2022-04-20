Córdova does not ask Pedri from Barcelona for anything: Paco Gabriel de Anda

Sounds like nonsense or is he right? You will make the judgment because we only share with you what Paco Gabriel de Anda said on ESPN when comparing Sebastián Córdova with Pedri, the young man from Barcelona. And it is that after the good presentation of him with Tigres scoring a great goal against Toluca, the former player stated that the Mexican “asks nothing” of the Spanish.

De Anda’s argument focused mainly on hitting the ball, stating that “Córdova is better than Pedri” in that area because the already member of the Spanish National Team “only hits him with his right,” while the UANL midfielder “has scored more mid-distance goals,” like the one against South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics.

“During the Olympic Games Pedri was compared to Córdova and I said: ‘Córdova doesn’t ask Pedri for anything’. How many goals outside the area does Pedri have? Only one in his career! With the right leg because let’s not even talk about the left, now tell me how many Córdova has, many more and with both profiles, “he said.

Reactions from panelists Spicy Soccer were of disbelief and disagreement, while in the social media accounts that took up De Anda’s statement, the majority questioned the comparison saying that “One is the future of Barcelona and the other is in Tigres”.

These notes will surely interest you

Who is Pedri from Barcelona?

Considered the greatest jewel of the Masía and on whom many of Barcelona’s hopes for the future are centered, Pedro Gonzalez Lopez “Pedri” is a midfielder who holds the record for youngest Spanish player in history to play a European Championship at only 18 years old in 2021, in addition to that same year achieving the Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the portal Transfermarkt, Pedri has a value of 80 million eurosagainst the 5 million in which Córdova is valuedwho also boasts a Bronze Olympic medal in Tokyo 2021 with the Mexican National Team.

So far in the 2021-2022 Season, the Iberian midfielder has played 22 games between LaLiga, Champions, Europa League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, with five goals and one assist in a total of 1,708 minutes. For its part, the mexicanor takes one thousand 224 minutes in 26 games of Liga MX, with four goals and two passes for annotation.

​