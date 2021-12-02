Core i3-12100, engineering sample tested: Intel’s quad-core Alder Lake beats Ryzen 3 3300X

It is not out yet, it will only do so in the first part of 2022, but similar to what happened for the Core i5-12400F, the Core i3-12100 is already finished on the first test platform. The XFastest site got a engineering sample of the new architecture-based entry level CPU Alder Lake and put it to work in different workloads.

The Core i3-12100 is a CPU with 4 cores and 8 threads, so unlike the Alder Lake “K” processors announced so far, it does not have a dual architecture but is based on only one type of core, the “Golden Cove” P-cores. As we have already had the opportunity to explain in the past, Intel has packed for the desktop sector two days from which to derive the entire lineup: the first is an 8P + 8E die, the second a 6P + 0E. And the Core i3 is based precisely on the latter.

As for the other specs in this sample, the cores have a base clock of 3.3 GHz and can accelerate up to 4.3 GHz in single-core Turbo Boost. On board the CPU we find 5 MB of L2 cache and 12 MB of L3 cache, flanked by an integrated UHD 730 GPU. The Processor Base Power is equal to 60W, while the Maximum Turbo Power pushes itself to 77W (Here is the explanation of these terms which at Intel replace the TDP).

The Core i3-12100 was tested on an ASRock Z690 Steel Legend with 16 GB of DDR4-3600 memory and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, comparing it to the processors AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X on an ASRock X470 Taichi with the same memory and video card.

The tests bring out higher performance than AMD CPU based on Zen 2 architecture. For example, in Cinebench R23 we see the 12100 scoring 1649 points in single-core and 8474 points in multi-core compared to 1280/6723 in AMD’s 3300X. We see a similar scenario in the PugetBench test for Premiere Pro.

In gaming, all three processors achieve the same fps in Cyberpunk 2077 without DLSS and RT, but by enabling them the Core i3-12100 takes a bit of a head start. XFastest also tested Counter-Strike Global Offensive at 4K High settings, recording 256 fps with Intel’s engineering sample and 236 fps with the 3300X.

As for temperatures and consumption, the data recorded with some AIDA64 tests highlight a processor that should require little energy and heat up relatively little. In this news we have published only some of the tests carried out on the engineering sample, for other tests take a look at the article on XFastest.