Core i5-12400 at 5.2 GHz? Possible with a hidden function on some ASUS motherboards

The oveclocker der8auer managed to bring a Core i5-12400 at 5.2 GHz and a Core i5-12600 at 5.1 GHz. As possible if both they are “non-K” CPUs with locked multiplier? Simple, on some ASUS Z690 motherboards present an entry that allows you to manipulate the BCLK, thus allowing the increase in frequency that on CPUs you do not think for that purpose.

With the new Alder Lake CPUs the frequency of the BCLK decoupled from other components such as the PCI Express interface. While touching that frequency in the past could have created problems with other installed components, this is no longer the case.

The German overclocker has discovered BCLK’s new OC option on ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard and appears only when a “non-K” CPU is installed in the socket. The search for the same functionality on a B660 motherboard (Asus TUF Gaming B660M-Plus D4) has not been successful. According to der8auer, the option to intervene on the BCLK present in BIOS 0811 on ASUS Z690 APEX and HERO motherboards, while it does not appear on another model such as the ROG STRIX Z690-I. The presence / absence on other ASUS models is not known at the moment.

Mind you, this feature not to be confused with ASRock’s BFB (Base Frequency Boost), which increases the power limit related to the base clock to allow operation at a higher base frequency.

The enthusiast believes that this option only appears on those high-end Z690 motherboards equipped with an external clock generator, a feature of some ROG Maximus solutions, ASRock Aqua and other very expensive models. Intel, however, had said that the external clock generator was not needed for the OC of the Alder Lake processors. In fact, the company has introduced a synthetic BCLK that allows adjustments on motherboards without that component.

The procedure for intervening on the BCLK illustrated in the video by der8auer is not extremely complex. In the case of the ASUS BIOS hidden under Extreme Tweaker – Tweaker’s Paradise. You need to enable the XMP II profile and change the bus clock to approximately 130 MHz.

By doing so the frequencies of DDR5 and cache increase and you have to reduce them manually: in this specific case der8auber has brought the memory back to the maximum XMP setting and the cache ratio from 40 to 33.

The new OC option also requires more voltage, which is why the core and cache voltage has been raised to around 1.35-1.37V. The overclocker also manipulated other parameters such as the input voltage and load-line calibration. However, it should be noted that all these settings are linked to the single processor sample, so they are not to be considered universal.

Overclocking to 5.2GHz resulted in the processor requiring a maximum of 138W and individual cores hitting a maximum temperature of 96C using Intel’s stock cooler.

Both CPUs tested by der8auer saw their respective performance improve by a double-digit percentage in the Cinebench R20 Multi-core test. The performance of the Core i5-12400 went up by 33%, while the Core i5-12600 settled at + 16%. Furthermore, the two CPUs demonstrated excellent gaming performance.

All that remains is to wait for more information: on the one hand we wonder if other companies will follow ASUS and if it will remain an option limited to Z690 motherboards only and, if so, which models. On the other hand, it should not be excluded that Intel intervenes to ask partners not to push this feature, given that it has already happened in the past.

UPDATE

der8auer posted another video testing the functionality with a Core i3-12100 and a Celeron G6900. The Core i3-12100 was boosted to 5330 MHz, while the Celeron G6900 hit 5337 MHz.

In the comments of the video, the overclocker further notes that “there are potentially two B660 motherboards that should enable OC on non-K models. I just ordered both cards and should have more information by Wednesday.”