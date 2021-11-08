Core i5-12400F, a dangerous opponent for the Ryzen 5 5600X? A test says yes

The processor test Twelfth Generation Core highlighted how the Core i5-12600K (and KF) is the most interesting model in Intel’s current offering. On the horizon, mainly from a gaming perspective, however, another “best buy” seems to emerge, the Core i5-12400 / F.

Some rumors of this model had already leaked in recent weeks, but a test published earlier by the French Comptoir Hardware on a sample that should be completely similar to the final version gives us even more information, bringing out a CPU that could be among the most desired of 2022.

The Core i5-12400 / F should debut only in the first months of next year, together with the motherboards with H670 and B660 chipsets to cover lower market segments than the current Z690 (really expensive as we have seen).

The processor in question it has no E-core, then integrates only 6 P-core Golden Cove with Hyper-Threading for a total of 12 threads. The CPU has 18 MB of L3 cache and can go up to 4.4 GHz on the single core. The Processor Base Power (TDP) also stops at 65W (with a peak of 117W).

As you can see from some of the tests (others can be found on the French portal) carried out on Windows 11 and a system with DDR5 and a RX 6900 XT, the Core i5-12400F could really undermine the Ryzen 5 5600X from gamers’ dreams, not only for the competitive performance but also for a price that many predict lower by observing the historical series and an appearance on a Canadian shop at a price that, conversion to the hand, is equal to 170/180 euros.

The Core i5-10400 / F and the newer 11400 / F are priced at $ 180 or $ 150 (plus VAT) depending on whether you opt for the version with integrated GPU enabled or disabled, while real prices range between $ 150 and 210 euros. The Ryzen 5 5600X has a list price of $ 299 (plus VAT) and is now at $ 290-300, several months after launch. Consequentially, AMD may be forced – sooner or later – to revise the price lists of 5000 processors.

The arrival of the new Ryzen solutions with 3D V-Cache at the beginning of 2022 could be a good opportunity to put the prices of the various models in order, obviously lowering those of the existing CPUs to make room for the new and faster proposals.