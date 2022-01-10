Core i9-12900HK, Intel’s mobile CPU is faster than a 1950X Ryzen Threadripper

In recent days, Intel announced the 12th generation Core processors of the H series, the models that we will see on board gaming notebooks and those intended for creators. The flagship of the range is called Core i9-12900HK, a CPU with 14 cores and 20 threads (6 P-core and 8 E-core) capable of working up to 5 GHz. Completely unlocked in terms of multiplier and memory, it promises to be a very powerful solution, not only on paper but also based on a first test leaked online, published by the Romanian site Lab501.

Intel said the new CPU is up to 28% faster in gaming than the Tiger Lake-based Core i9-11980HK, but as always, look to third-party testing to get the full picture. The Lab 501 test was carried out on an (unknown) laptop with 32 GB of DDR5-4800 CL40 memory and two M.2 SSDs in RAID 0. The site was unable to perform benchmarks on the dedicated graphics of the notebook in question, the new RTX 3080 Ti, due to the absence of drivers (this is why the site speaks of a preview).

The Core i9-12900HK proved itself Faster than a Ryzen Threadripper 1950X in Cinebench R20, a Zen architecture-based HEDT processor with 16 cores and 32 threads, released in August 2017 and featuring a TDP of 180W. The chip has indeed achieved 6741 points, compared to 6670 points for a 1950X at stock frequencies. The score is also similar to that of a Core i5-12600K, a desktop processor with 6 P-cores and 4 E-cores for a total of 16 threads. The new top-of-the-range mobile CPU from Intel also 29% faster than a Ryzen 9 5900HX, one of the top of the range of the previous generation of AMD. Obviously, the real fight will affect the new Ryzen 6000 CPUs.

As regards the temperatures ei consumption, it being understood that we do not know the laptop model or the cooling system, during the tests the CPU reached a maximum temperature of 99 C and an average of 69 C for the cores and 76 C for the package. Consumption, on the other hand, peaked at 113W with an average of 63W. In short, a lot of power but to feed and cool at best: we will see how the individual notebooks that will arrive on the market from the beginning of February will behave.