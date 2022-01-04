Tech

Core i9-12900KS, Intel ‘foretells’: next stop 5.5 GHz | CES 2022

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
“The processors Intel Core 12th Gen they are at the top of the list of the best CPUs and widely available to gamers and enthusiasts. And we’re not done yet. Next stop: up to 5.5 GHz“.

Thus reads a tweet published by Intel in the past few hours, accompanied by the image of HWInfo in which we see a mysterious CPU reach 5.5 GHz on the single P-core during a 7-Zip test. The processor in question should be the Core i9-12900KS, whose possible arrival was announced by rumors only a few weeks ago.

Operating frequencies apart (in addition to the 5.5 GHz single core rumors of 5.2 GHz with all P-cores active), the Core i9-12900KS should be identical in all respects to the Core i9-12900K: we will therefore have 8 P-cores flanked by as many E-cores and 30 MB of L3 cache.

The new CPU should be Intel’s answer to AMD’s Ryzen with 3D V-Cache, in predicate to increase the performance of the current 5000 models by integrating a SRAM over the chiplet to enormously increase the L3 cache. Last year AMD said that a Ryzen 9 5900X prototype with 3D V-Cache could achieve 15% higher average performance in 1080p gaming, with peaks of 25%, compared to a classic Ryzen 9 5900X.

The announcement of the Core i9-12900KS could come as early as tomorrow during the conference at CES 2022, but for the actual availability (it seems) we will have to wait until the end of the first quarter.

