Core i9-13900K in testing: Intel experiments with Ashes of the Singularity

It is well established that the current generation of Intel Alder Lake CPU (Core 12000) will be followed by solutions Raptor Lake during second half of this year. The rumors have been many and detailed, so much so that we can say that we have a rather precise picture of what the Cores of 13000 will be like.

With the expected release at such a close normal pace that Intel is definitely ahead in the path that will bring the new CPUs to market, and to prove it there is a test appeared in the Ashes of the Singularity database. To tell the truth, the benchmark is not particularly significant in numerical terms (13400 points, 100 more than 12900K, but the frequency is unknown and the test may not fully exploit the cores), but it undoubtedly confirms that the Core i9-13900K , future flagship, is already running on a test platform – in this case complemented by an RTX 3090.



Click to enlarge

The GPU is identified with the string “Genuine Intel (R) 0000“, but clear that this is the best incarnation of Raptor Lake possible. We have indeed 32 threadswhich correspond to a configuration consisting of 8 P-core and 16 E-core. The Raptor Lake CPUs, unlike the current Alder Lake proposals, will in fact have up to double the E-cores for a total of 24 cores (8 P-core + 16 E-core vs Alder Lake 8 P-core + 8 E-core). E-cores do not support Hyper-Threading, so threads stop at 32.

As for the other features of Raptor Lake, the processor will keep the same LGA 1700 socketas a result, we look forward to compatibility with existing motherboards – as well as future 700 series solutions. In addition, Intel will continue to offer dual memory support. DDR4 and DDR5.

As for the architecture, according to rumors there will be new P-cores called Raptor Cove, an update of the current Golden Cove, while the high efficiency cores will remain the same as Alder Lake (Gracemont). The production process will once again be Intel 7, the new name of the 10 nanometer Enhanced SuperFin. At the moment it is not clear whether the top of the range will go beyond the 12900K clock, capable of touching 5.2 GHz thanks to Turbo Boost Max 3.0.





