Core Keeper, a mix of Terraria and Stardew Valley, sweeps its early access on Steam

Core Keepera nice cooperative survival title for up to eight players that draws directly from other successful video games such as terraria, stardew valley, Valheim and even Minecraftmanage to sweep Steam with more than 250,000 copies sold in just one week since it went on sale in early access (goes PC Gamer). Pugstorm and Fireshine Games, the development and production team respectively, have reported that, 48 hours after its publication on the Valve platform on March 8, the independent title is already had sold over 100,000 copies.

As we have highlighted at the beginning, the number reached two days after its release has multiplied in the course of a week, something that has generated considerable player traffic. Its managers promise that there are plans to add new biomes, bosses and game systems Regarding the complete version of the title, although the version that they have released in early access is perfectly playable and is polished enough so that you do not find serious errors during your games. If you are interested in taking a look at it, we provide you with a direct link to its Steam page, where you can see gameplay and the first “very positive” reviews.

What exactly is Core Keeper about?

Core Keeper is a very complete title that combines mechanics of exploration, mining, crafts, fishing, agriculture, cooking and fighting, among others. The game scenario is a large network of underground tunnels that are generated procedurally in which we can carry out activities that will surely sound familiar to you if you have played similar titles: chop walls to create new tunnels, collect resources and materials to convert them later into weapons, armor and toolsbuild bases using the roots of trees, create a farm with animals, fish in small ponds, fight against a wide variety of monsters… If you like this type of game, you should give it a try.