Core Keeper, the cooperative indie game that mixes the mechanics of Terraria and Stardew Valley

The new game that mixes Terraria with Stardew Valley

the independent video game Core Keeper became one of the most popular games on Steam within a week of its Early Access launch. the developer pug storm It has already received almost 4,000 positive reviews on the platform and surprised all its players.

The premise of the game is simple: the protagonists must explore a universe of caves, where they will find relics, creatures and resources that they must use to build a community that will help them uncover the mystery of the “Ancient Core”.

The developers have expressed that they are waiting to finish the first phase of publication at the end of this yearbut the majority of players on Steam agreed that the experience is now ready to be enjoyed.

“This is an extremely well-polished game for just entering Early Access. If you’re looking for something to play quietly or enjoy with friends, Core Keeper is already in a great place,” explained a user on Valve’s store feedback platform.

Gameplay mechanics include exploring a space for resources that must be farmed, fished, cooked, and refined to help the exploration team. In visual terms, the game mixes part graphic adventure with the familiar interface of simulation and resource management games like terraria and stardew valley.

In addition to going through the different mines and caves on the map, Core Keeper allows you to play online with up to seven other players to survive in a group. In this modality, each participant can specialize with a particular role and maximize the rewards that can be obtained during the narrative.

While the team of pug storm relieves the opinions of its community, users think that the only points to adjust are related to the variety and frequency of appearance of items and the amount of experience that is gained as you traverse the map.

Core Keeper’s indie experience doesn’t have an official release date yet although it is available at Early Access only $200 (ARS) .

KEEP READING:

Square Enix Promises Changes For Chocobo GP After Player Criticism

Independent games make their way on Xbox: these are 12 titles that were announced

Konami updated the Silent Hill brand: was an extension in Virtual Reality anticipated?