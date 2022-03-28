Core Keeper, the indie simulator/RPG, is breaking it on Steam

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Indie games continue to surprise the industry with different proposals that conquer the community. A good example of this is Core Keepera game that has already exceeded 500,000 downloads since its launch on March 8.

This interesting indie was developed by Pugstorm, a small Swedish studio that is currently celebrating the success of its work, which has fallen to the liking of the community by achieving half a million units sold.

The indie game is also popular on Twitch

Thanks to this situation, Code Keeper It is already the sixth best seller on Steam, only behind ELDEN RING, Ghostwire: Tokyo, It Takes Two, dread-hunger and Red Dead Redemption 2.

If you are one of those who had not heard of Core Keeperwe share that it is a simulator of farms, exploration and action RPG, all in a curious combination between terraria and stardew valley that will surely please fans of role-playing games.

This title allows you to enjoy it alone or with up to 8 people to discover the mystery of the Core, while extracting resources, building, farming, crafting items and fighting against some enemies.

It is worth mentioning that those responsible for the game confirmed that they continue to work on it to offer new content, where they will highlight new environments, enemies and final bosses, in addition to adding missions in the main story, extra game mechanics and even more languages ​​(for now it is not available). in Spanish).

And if that wasn’t enough, Pugstorm also reported that Core Keeper It is already verified for Steam Deck, so it will soon be playable on the Valve platform.

Have you already tried this interesting indie game? Tell us in the comments.

