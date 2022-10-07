Corey Gamble lands in LA with Beyonce and Jay-Z after Kanye calls him old-fashioned

Image credit: Xavier Collin/Image press agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Corey Gamble41, was spotted dating Beyonce41, and Jay Zof the private plane in Los Angeles on October 6 following an attack on the social networks of Kanye West45. But Kris JennerThe longtime boyfriend appeared completely out of step as he jet-set with the music industry titans on Thursday. Corey’s travel outfit (see PHOTOS here) consisted of a monochrome black long sleeve and track pants. He accessorized his look with a shiny bob, white sneakers and a flashy watch. He also traveled in style carrying not one, but two Louis Vuitton duffle bags.

As the talent manager hitched a ride with the “Break My Soul” singer and her hubby, Kim KardashianYe’s ex-husband was busy attacking Corey on Instagram. That day, Kanye shared a photo of the model, Vinetriaaccompanied by a caption mentioning Gigi Hadid27, and Hailey Bieber, 25 years. “They want Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble-level fashion industry factory,” he wrote. The “Famous” singer then mentioned Beyonce in his Instagram post. “They don’t want to support Beyoncé They want to shame Lizzo every time she loses weight,” Kanye added.

Ye’s latest venting session called out other KarJenner team members, including Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38. On Oct. 5, the Yeezy creator accused the Kardashian family of allegedly keeping him away from his daughter, and Koko was quick to comment on his post. ” Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate. Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up.

And while the 45-year-old feuded with Khloe and Corey, his ex-wife was busy with soccer mom duties. A day before Ye’s comments regarding Corey, Kim attended St. Westis the football game. Saint, 4, is one of two sons Kanye and Kim share. During the sports game, the SKIMS founder wore an oversized gray Adidas jersey (a company whose partnership with Ye is under review) and a pair of Yeezy slides.

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 until their legal separation in 2022. They share four children together: North9, Chicago4, Psalm, 3 and St. And despite constantly commenting on Kim’s family, the TV personality said she would always protect him during a March episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think that’s just who I am and I’ve always had such a good example from my mum and dad [Robert Kardashian Sr.] and their relationship,” she said at the time. “So I’m still just hopeful and no matter what happens, he’s the father of my kids. I will always be protective. Kim has not publicly addressed Ye’s most recent attacks as of this writing.