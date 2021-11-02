Cori against Ibra and Kessie: the South sanctioned. Mourinho fined for insults against Maresca – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The choirs against Ibrahimovic And Kessie sung on Sunday by the fans of the Rome at the Olympic Stadium this time they are expensive. The Sports Judge sanctioned the Giallorossi club, committing a closing shift at the South curve, with suspended penaltya for one year and doubling of the sentence at the next infringement (two closing rounds). José Mourinho also sanctioned, who will have to pay a fine of ten thousand euros for “having addressed disrespectful words and assumed an ironic attitude towards the referee Fabio Maresca”. Atalanta was instead sanctioned with 25 thousand euro fine, for the coin thrown from the stands and ended up on the head of the Lazio goalkeeper Reina. The penalty for the Bergamo-based company was relaxed because it immediately dissociated itself and collaborated in identifying the culprits. As for matters of the field, Mancini And Veretout they enter into a warning. Both received the fourth sanction. Third instead for Karsdorp And Zaniolo.