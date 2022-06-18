Corina Fiorillo directs the new production of “Closer” at the Multiteatro | Famous dramatic comedy by English playwright Patrick Marber

Two couples are jealous, question and control each other. Dan and Alice, on the one hand, and Anna and Larry, on the other, build a bond crossed by tensions that confirm the limits of the mandate of romantic love. That’s the trigger closer, celebrated dramatic comedy by English playwright Patrick Marberwhich puts the magnifying glass on the miseries of the sexual-affective universe, and which today is back on stage in the local theater square.

Directed by Corina Fiorillothe staging is performed by Sofia Gala Castiglione (Alice), Juan Gil Navarro (Larry), Carolina Peleritti (Anna) and Gonzalo Valenzuela (Dan)and can be seen in Multitheater (Corrientes 1283), Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. This is the third version of this story in Argentina, and this is the first time that a woman is in charge of directing it. “It was a challenge,” says Fiorillo, a filmmaker with vast experience in different circuits.

“A material like closer It gave me a working depth. Despite the fact that it was written more than twenty years ago and that in that time there were changes throughout the world with regard to the horizontal struggle of women, this text is a classic that is resignified with each social advance”, she adds.

The piece was performed for the first time in London in 1997, and two years later it reached Broadway and also national stages, with a production starring Susú Pecoraro, Leticia Brédice, Jorge Marrale and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Later, in 2008, a second version was released by a cast made up of Araceli González, Marcela Kloosterboer, Mariano Martínez and Nacho Gadano. And between one staging and another, in 2005, the play reached the big screen with the leading roles of Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen, and directed by Mike Nichols.

“I hadn’t seen the previous showings and the only thing I had as a reference was the movie. But it seemed to me a brilliant and audacious story to produce commercially, because it talks about the social issues in which we are immersed today, and that is why today its message takes on a particular dimension”.

-How did you work this new version?

-I worked especially so that the male characters were not obvious and that way they could be more vulnerable. This montage does not talk about infidelity but about the questioning of a type of social bond that has been instilled in us and that is currently under debate. On the other hand, I also focused on the female characters, on what they allow and what they don’t, and on the freedom with which these women face desire. My aim was to contribute so that the definitions were not so obvious, as social parameters sometimes are, and so that there was a broader perspective on female desire.

Gil Navarro, Peleritti, Valenzuela and Castiglione.

-The concept of what is today defined as toxic bonds flies over in this work, because that is the way in which these four characters are related.

-Yes. The work allows us to reflect on the fact that what is shown is not love but invasion. This can be seen in some questions that, for example, the character of Anna asks when she says to her husband: “Why are you doing this? Why this violence? And he replies: “Because I need to know”. And knowledge, in this type of link, speaks of the need to possess the other as if it were property. On the other hand, in another of the scenes, in which Dan and Larry meet, one says to the other: “I want Anna to come back with me”, as if that were not her decision. closer it reveals situations and characters that we see in real life, and invites us to think about whether we want that kind of relationship. Therefore, this piece has an incredible value.

-Directing productions that have a powerful history in the local theater, as in this case, does it imply greater challenges or conditioning?

-I think that this type of dramaturgies, which are so well constructed and that is why they have had a long journey, grant a lot of freedom to directing work, because when it comes to rehearsing they tell you where to go. The works that have these characteristics have structure, do not fall, are solvent and have very well defined characters. The author masterfully develops the personalities of these two couples. That is why I am so grateful when these proposals arrive: I feel that fifty percent of my work is already done.

–You travel different circuits, with great versatility. How is that experience?

-I really enjoy working in the three circuits, independent, official and commercial. What differentiates them are their production systems and the material you can choose from, but each one has its difficulties. And my way of working is always the same, looking for enjoyment and aiming to sustain myself in the acting bet. At this moment, I have a historical monologue on the bill, in the off: Remedios, a woman without a countryabout the wife of San Martín, with Antonia Bengoechea and music by Tomás Pol. And the premiere on July 14 networka play about the manipulation of the media, with Florencia Peña, Coco Sily, Eduardo Blanco, Cesar Bordón and Pablo Rago, at the Teatro Coliseo.

–You are one of the few female directors that exist in the commercial circuit. What evaluation do you make of this scenario?

-Woman is the ideal gender for the role of management because we handle a multiplicity of languages. But there is a large outstanding debt in this regard and I think we are learning to settle it. For this reason, whenever I talk about this, I like to name the directors I admire and love, such as Mariela Asensio, Maruja Bustamante, María and Paula Marull, Lola Arias, Mariana Chaud, Helena Tritek and Lía Jelín. I feel that among all of us we have to name and praise each other, because that is the way in which places are earned.