Corinavirus today. WHO: “The risks associated with Omicron remain very high”

7:37

WHO: “The risks associated with Omicron remain very high”

“The global risk linked to the new worrying variant remains very high,” warns the WHO in its weekly epidemiological bulletin. “Reliable evidence shows that Omicron has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, with a capacity to double in two or three days,” adds the organization, noting that “there is a rapid increase in the incidence of cases in a number of villages”.

“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant, such as the one we observe in several countries, even if accompanied by a slightly less serious disease, will still lead to a high number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated,” Catherine Smallwood told AFP. one of the main leaders of WHO Europe.

Teenager gets vaccine at Lincoln Park Recreation Center in Los Angeles (EPA photo / CAROLINE BREHMAN)

The expert invited to take preliminary data that indicate a lower risk of hospitalization “with caution”, given that at the moment the cases observed mainly concern “young and healthy subjects in countries with high vaccination rates”.

In fact, experts do not yet know whether the apparent lower gravity of the Omicron variant (compared to the Delta) is an intrinsic characteristic of it or whether it is linked to the fact that it affects populations already partially immunized by vaccines or previous infections.

According to the WHO, in the week ending Sunday the total number of new cases increased by 11% compared to the previous one, while the number of deaths decreased by 4%. “This corresponds to just under 5 million new cases and over 44,000 new deaths.” The largest number of cases were recorded in the United States, United States, France and Italy.