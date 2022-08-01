Cormidom: The miners trapped in Cerro de Maimón remain in “good spirits”

The Dominican Mining Corporation (Cormidom) reported this Sunday morning that two miners were trapped in the Cerro de Maimón mine, in the Monseñor Monuel province, after a rockfall occurred.

The workers, one of Colombian nationality and the other Dominican, were working during the early hours of today at level 25 of the underground mine, specifically 95 meters from the area impacted by the falling material.

Thanks to the communication they have established through the pipe system, they know that these they are well and in good spirits.

“We are currently working on improving communication with our collaborators at the point where they are, as well as in establish food and water supply at the same time that our rescuers work at the fastest pace to access the affected area in order to reinforce and secure the impact zone, ”explained the entity in a statement published on its Instagram account.

Despite all their efforts and the speed with which they work to rescue them safe and sound, the Cormidom clarified that the rigorous processes are in full deployment and they take time to run.

“Because of the early stage we are in, we still cannot specify an estimated rescue time,” they added.

Another case

He passed away on December 7 last year. a man identified as José Manuel Fernández Martínez (Papo) while doing his usual work in the same Cerro Maimón mine.

The accident involved an ore slide due to unforeseen ground conditions at the specific point of the incident site. This situation affected the first attempts to access the place where our collaborator’s body was found.

Caution

The corporation dedicated to the exploitation of minerals, mainly copper and zinc concentrate, requested that out of respect for the families of the miners and all the personnel involved is not disseminated unconfirmed information or issued through official channels.

More information

The president of Cormidom, Paul Marinko, will hold a press conference once you return to the country and have personally supervised the rescue operations.

then the full statement:

“The Dominican Mining Corporation (CORMIDOM) reports that in the early hours of this Sunday, July 31, there was a rockfall at level 25 of the underground mine, trapping two miners, one a Colombian national and the other a Dominican national. Both were working 95 meters from the impacted area. We’ve had early signs of communication with them via the pipeline system. and these are well and in good spirits.

We are currently working on improving communication with our collaborators at the point where they are, as well as establishing the supply of water and food at the same time as our rescuers work at the fastest pace to access the affected area in order to reinforce and secure the impact zone. The rescue work is carried out in compliance with the security protocols and safeguarding the integrity of these and the operating personnel.

At CORMIDOM we reiterate our commitment to continue mining responsibly and in strict compliance with the highest national and international standards in the quality of its operations, emphasizing the physical safety of our employees and visitors. The rigorous processes are in full deployment and they take time to execute, despite the speed with which we are working.

Due to the early stage we are in, we still cannot specify an estimated rescue time. Out of respect for the families of the miners and all CORMIDOM personnel involved in this process, we ask that unconfirmed information not be disseminated, and that it has not been issued through official channels.

Paul Marinko, president of CORMIDOM, is returning to the Dominican Republic to personally supervise the rescue operations. A press conference will be held once Mr. Marinko has had the opportunity to personally review and inspect the rescue operations and the incident, in order to keep society informed about the progress of the rescue work.”