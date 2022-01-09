Cornejo Florimo wins among motorcycles, 30th Petrucci – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.06 TRUCK – At the top of the standings after 221 km the Russian Shibalov on Kamaz Master to precede the other Russian always on Kamaz Master Nikolaev by 24 ″. Third was the Dutch van den Bringr at 2’15 ”on Mammoet Rallysport Team De Rooy Iveco.

12.48 CAR – Battle on all fronts in the Saudi Arabian desert. Sébastien Loeb maintains control of the race at the 299th kilometer with more than 5 minutes ahead of Nasser Al-Attiyah and Carlos Sainz. The Iberian is unable to catch up on the two rivals who today seem to be clearly superior.

12.45 TRUCK – At km 221 the Russian Shibalov (Kamaz-Master) leads the ranks in the heavy vehicles category with 1’24 “over Nikolaev (Kamaz-Master) and 2’15” over the Dutch van den Brink (Mammoet Rallysport Team De Rooy Iveco). Further back the rest of the Kamaz: Karginov 4th at 4’26 “and Sotnikov fifth at 5’04”.

12.40 QUAD – Dominion of Marcelo Medeiros! Triumph of the Brazilian in the seventh stage; behind him the French Alexandre Giroud, + 3’07 ”.

12.25 CAR – Sébastian Loeb in command of the general classification after 299th kilometer. The Frenchman sets the pace at the moment with Nasser Al-Attiyah 6 minutes and 9 seconds ahead of him and 8.59 over Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Toyota). We await the results at the 338th split time. Carlos Sainz is expected at the 299th kilometer with the first of the Audi in the race.

12.23 QUAD – We are approaching the final stops, km 370; Medeiros always in command, and increases the gap of Giroud, who is now at + 2’15 ”. More than 15 minutes late for Copetti, third; fourth Maksimov at + 19’01 “.

12.11 TRUCK – As far as heavy vehicles are concerned, after 121 km the Russian Sotnikov (Kamaz-Master) commands with a 1’44 “margin over his compatriot Karginov (Kamaz-Master) and 1’46” over the other Russian Nikolaev (Kamaz-Master) ).

12.08 MOTO – All confirmed with the success Cornejo Florimo on the Honda with a 44 ″ margin over the Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM) and 2’51 ”over the Spanish Barreda (Honda). As for the blue colors, 26th place for Paolo Lucci (Solarys Racing) and 30th for Danilo Petrucci (KTM Tech3) at 27’07.

11.50 – CAR – Sébastien Loeb in command after the 259th kilometer! Prodrive’s Frenchman takes a 3.20 lead over Carlos Sainz and 4.31 over Nasser Al-Attiyah. The fight is wide open for success, a no holds barred contest.

11.37 CAR – Situation being updated at the 221th kilometer. Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb still have to pass through the half time together with Henk Lategan. The Audi standard bearer, the Prodrive driver and the Toyota driver are competing for the lead, while Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Toyota Overdrive) has already passed the 259th kilometer.

11.32 MOTO – The victory of the seventh stage went to the Chilean Cornejo Florimo on Honda with a 44 ″ margin on the Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM) and 2’51 ”on the Spaniard Barreda (Honda). The tenth place allowed the French Van Beveren (Yamaha) to climb to the top of the general classification, given the placings of Walkner and Sunderland far from the leaders, in this specific case: 20th and 22nd. Worth noting is the partial 21st place of the Italian Lucci (Solarys Racing) at 25’06 ”, while Petrucci has not yet reached the finish line and was 24th at the penultimate reading.

11.29 QUAD – The pilots arrived at the 299 km waypoint, with the first four positions unchanged: Medeiros in command, second Giroud (+ 1’46 “), third Copetti (+ 12’27”) and fourth Maksimov (+ 16’30 “).

11.10 QUAD – As expected, Copetti and Maksimov remain stably in third and fourth position. Respectively, I’m 9’03 “and 11’57” behind Medeiros.

11.05 BIKE – The Argentine Kevin Benavides (KTM) finished the stage at the top with a 2’07 “margin over the Spanish Barreda (Honda) and 7’06” Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna). We look forward to the final results.

11.00 CAR – The caravan of cars is expected at the next chronometric reference. The 221th kilometer awaits the protagonists who are not sparing themselves today. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) remains the man to beat with more than 50 minutes in the overall standings.

10.41 QUAD – Km 259, Giroud gaudagna just 16 ″ on Medeiros compared to the last reference; his delay from the Brazilian is therefore 1’39 “. Copetti and Maksimov, who occupied third and fourth position at km 221, have not yet reached the aforementioned interval. Unless unforeseen, however, their position will also be confirmed at the 259th km.

10.33 CARS – The ranking of cars begins to take shape after the first 121 kilometers. Carlos Sainz (Audi) took the lead of the standings for 4 seconds on Sébastien Loeb (Prodrive) and 1 minute and 50 on Henk Lategan (Toyota). Fifth place for Al-Attiyah (Toyota), in full control of the situation.

10.30 BIKES – Argentine Kevin Benavides leads the standings on the KTM with a 1’57 “advantage over an increasingly surprising Joan Barreda (Honda) and Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) at 5’37”. A classification situation in the making since the French Van Beveren (Yamaha), ninth at 9’02 ”could become the new leader of the general classification, considering the delays Walkner and Saunderland. We await the final feedback. Danilo Petrucci, at the moment, is 26th at the 259 km mark with 10’57 ”behind the best time.

10.16 QUAD – The first position at km 221 is always from Medeiros, and the gap from his pursuers increases: Giroud is second at + 1’55 “, Pablo Copetti recovers positions but is third, 8 minutes late.

10.04 MOTORCYCLE – At the 299 km mark, the Chilean of Honda Cornejo Florimo commands with a 1’18 “margin on the Argentine of the KTM Kevin Benavides and 3’09” on a fantastic Joan Barreda on Honda, very fast despite the shoulder injury. The leaders of the class were rather late, namely Walkner and Sunderland, respectively 15th and 16th at 22’09 “and 25’17”. As for Danilo Petrucci, also affected by an injury, his delay at km 221 is 6’20 ”and he was 19th. However, it will still be necessary to wait for the Umbrian at the detection of km 259.

10.00 CAR – The race is extremely interesting today. The former have already passed at the 121st kilometer. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) sets the pace with 14 seconds ahead of Mattias Ekström’s Audi, but for a more definitive classification we will have to wait for the passage of Henk Lategan (Toyota), leader at the first split time.

09.35 CAR – Mattias Ekström set the best time so far at the first check point, beating Nasser Al-Attiyah by only 7 “and Giniel De Villiers by 27”. Brian Baragwanath is at 41 ″, with Nani Roma’s Prodrive right behind him. Many drivers have yet to leave, including Sébastien Loeb, eager to make up for lost time on Friday.

08.55 BIKES – The winner of stage 5, Danilo Petrucci, injured his elbow shortly after the start of stage 6. The Italian was the 42nd rider to start this morning. The former MotoGP rider moved up to 30th at km 121, more than seven minutes behind Nacho Cornejo, first.

08.15 QUAD – The Brazilian Marcel Medeiros passed the first intermediate with 40 seconds ahead of Sébastien Souday and 54 over another Frenchman, Alexandre Giroud. Pablo Copetti already loses 1′15 ″ after 40 km.

07.30 BIKE – Joan Barreda seems to have overcome the shoulder injury. The Spaniard passed the second intermediate time (km 77) in third place, 11 seconds behind Toby Price. Kevin Benavides is still second at 8 seconds, while Ricky Brabec and Matthias Walkner are a little behind, but still within half a minute behind.

06.55 BIKE – Daniel Sanders should have opened the stage in Ad-Dawadimi this morning, but the winner of stages 1 and 6 seems to have fallen during the transfer. The first reports are reassuring and speak of an injured left arm. He received immediate assistance and was taken to the hospital. It’s a big blow for GasGas, who now depends on one man, Sam Sunderland, just like Husqvarna after Skyler Howes retired. The arduous task of opening the stage now falls on the British.

06.45 Today’s route includes an itinerary from Riyadh to Al-Dawadimi. There are 402 timed kilometers planned for a special that will be characterized by a series of dunes that could put the protagonists in difficulty who will find a path that in 2021 was present at the beginning of the event.

06.40 Dmitry Sotnikov is ready to manage the primacy in the special ranking reserved for trucks. The Russian, reigning champion, was immediately the best managing his margin over Eduard Nikolaev, a direct rival in the general classification. The ranking of cars appears more defined with Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) starting the second week with a 50-minute lead over the competition.

06.35 The capital of Saudi Arabia, the protagonist of two consecutive round stages, has outlined the ranking among cars, while everything still remains uncertain in the remaining realities. Let’s start with the bikes with the British Sam Sundland (GasGas) setting the pace with 2 minutes and 39 on the Austrian Matthias Walkner (Red Bull). Attention also to the comeback of Australian Daniel Sanders (GasGas), third 5 minutes from the summit. The French Alexandre Giroud (Yamaha), on the other hand, is the leader among the quads with 4 minutes and 51 of difference on the American Pablo Copetti (Yamaha) who is ready to regain the leadership.

06.30 Hello to all friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the seventh stage of the Dakar 2022. The battle for success begins with the start of the second week after the first and only day of rest yesterday in Riyadh.

Auto Chronicle sixth stage – Motorcycle Chronicle sixth stage – Truck Chronicle sixth stage – Quad Chronicle sixth stage

Good morning to all friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the seventh stage of the Dakar 2022. The battle for success begins with the start of the second week after the first and only day of rest yesterday in that of Riyadh.

The capital of Saudi Arabia, the protagonist of two consecutive round stages, outlined the ranking among cars, while everything still remains uncertain in the remaining realities. Let’s start with the bikes with the British Sam Sundland (GasGas) who sets the pace with 2 minutes and 39 on the Austrian Matthias Walkner (Red Bull). Attention also to the comeback of the Australian Daniel Sanders (GasGas), third 5 minutes from the summit. The French Alexandre Giroud (Yamaha), instead, is the leader among the quads with 4 minutes and 51 behind the American Pablo Copetti (Yamaha) who is ready to take back the lead.

Dmitry Sotnikov is ready to manage the primacy in the special ranking reserved for trucks. The Russian, reigning champion, was the best from the start managing his margin up at the best Eduard Nikolaev, direct rival in the general ranking. The ranking of cars appears more defined with Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) starting week two with a 50-minute lead over the competition.

Dakar, good news from France: Philippe Boutron comes out of a coma

Today’s route includes a route from Riyadh to Al-Dawadimi. 402 timed kilometers are expected of a special that will be characterized by a series of dunes that could put the protagonists in difficulty who will find a path that in 2021 was present at the beginning of the event.

Appointment starting from 7.30 with the Live Live broadcast of the seventh stage of the Dakar 2022. Have fun!

Photo: Eric-Vargiolu-LPS