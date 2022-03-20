Cornigliano, an illegal gym discovered: banned anabolics were sold inside

Genoa. He ran one totally abusive gym and, together with his collaborator, he traded products containing prohibited substances to enhance physical performance.

Both men – PS, 61 years old and LCV, 51 years old, both Italian citizens – have been denounced in competition for illicit possession of anabolic steroids for marketing purposes and for the use or administration of drugs or other substances for the purpose of altering the competitive performance of athletes.

The abusive activity was discovered thanks to a report received by the local police officers, which led to an official investigation by the operators of the historic center. The checks confirmed that the manager lacked any commercial authorization and permit to carry out the activity, which, therefore, was completely abusive.

Yesterday, March 15, the agents went to Cornigliano, at the premises of the business, to carry out a search. At that moment, PS was present inside the gym. Inside a cabinet, five boxes of well-known brand electric toothbrushes were found (with a commercial value of around 600 euros), four packs of supplements containing 34 tubes of tablets, worth around 340 euros, two jars – always of supplements – worth around 36 euros and five bottles of body creams (estimated value: around 235 euros). Questioned, PS was unable to justify by receipt of the origin of the products, probably intended for sale to customers, or in any case made available to gym-goers.

The search continued in the massage room. Here, inside a bag, local police officers found some packs of Medicines for which a prescription is required, containing substances used to artificially increase physical performance. PS stated that LCV, a collaborator of him, was in charge of the management of those products. The agents then went to the home of the latter, to proceed, in the face of the testimony of the gym manager, with the search of the apartment.

28 packs of 11 different drugs, containing ampoules and tablets containing anabolic substances with prohibited active ingredients, were hidden in the container of the sofa bed, along with 28 syringes for intramuscular injections. From the sale of these pharmaceuticals, man it would have potentially raised between 3,500 and 4 thousand euros.

All the drugs were seized, along with a taser it’s a katana that LCV detained illegally at home and for which he was also denounced for illegal possession of weapons.