Coromon, the promising game inspired by Pokémon, shows its mechanics in this trailer

We bring you directly from YouTube a new and interesting video of one of the most promising indie games of the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch. This has been recently published by the company responsible for the title in question: Coromon.

In the scenes shown in the short, we can see more minutes of the Pokémon-inspired title focused on its mechanics. These include Catching Monsters, Fighting Trainers, Ending an Evil Organization, Online PVP, and Nuzlocke Challenge.

You have them right below:

We also remind you of its announcement trailer:

Coromon is a modern retro pixelart monster taming game. Coromon brings an immersive story, strategic turn-based combat, and challenging puzzles to a classic genre. Use powerful moves to take down your opponent’s squad. Use your abilities to poison, stun, or damage your opponent with an arsenal of available abilities.

Did you like the video? Are you looking forward to this release? You can leave it to us below in the comments. We leave you with our complete coverage of the title at this link. It launches on March 31, 2022.

