Coronavirus, 1,203 new cases, average age 44, deaths are 16





In Tuscany there are 1,081,575 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,203 more than yesterday (342 confirmed with molecular swab and 861 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 1,021,578 (94.5% of total cases). Today 1,513 molecular swabs and 6,604 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.8% were positive. On the other hand, 1,608 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 74.8% were positive. The currently positive are 50,185 today, -7.1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 698 (11 more than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (3 more). Today there are 16 new deaths: 9 men and 7 women with an average age of 81.4 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 1,203 new positives today is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (342 confirmed with molecular swab and 861 by rapid antigenic test). There are 301,941 total cases to date in Florence (369 more than yesterday), 74,792 in Prato (68 more), 87,037 in Pistoia (76 more), 52,913 in Massa (46 more), 113,742 in Lucca (163 more), 123,551 in Pisa (108 more), 95,450 in Livorno (93 more), 99,236 in Arezzo (110 more), 75,184 in Siena (91 more), 57,174 in Grosseto (79 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 529 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 394 in the North West, 280 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,288 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,283 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,242 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,987, Lucca with 29,624, the lowest Grosseto with 26,245.

Overall, 49,487 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (3,858 fewer than yesterday, minus 7.2%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 698 (11 more than yesterday, plus 1.6%), 23 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday, plus 15%).

There are 1,021,578 people healed overall (5,034 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,021,578 (5,034 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 16 new deaths: 9 men and 7 women with an average age of 81.4 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 6 in Florence, 3 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Pisa, 2 outside Tuscany.

9,812 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,093 in Florence, 820 in Prato, 881 in Pistoia, 642 in Massa Carrara, 916 in Lucca, 1,058 in Pisa, 717 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena, 378 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 265.7 x100,000 residents against 274.8 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (338.2 x100.000), Florence (309.8 x100.000) and Prato (309.1 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (173.5 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19.