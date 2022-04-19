Coronavirus, 1,280 new cases, average age 44, deaths are 27





In Tuscany there are 1,055,454 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,280 more than yesterday (348 confirmed with molecular swab and 932 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 995,965 (94.4% of total cases). Today 2,098 molecular swabs and 6,406 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% were positive. On the other hand, 1,949 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 65.7% were positive. The current positives are today 49,770, -5.8% compared to yesterday. There are 758 hospitalized (23 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 27 new deaths: 14 men and 13 women with an average age of 79.8 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 1,280 new positives today is approximately 44 years (18% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 17% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (348 confirmed with molecular swab and 932 by rapid antigenic test). There are 295,227 total cases to date in Florence (316 more than yesterday), 73,391 in Prato (65 more), 84,992 in Pistoia (122 more), 51,396 in Massa Carrara (59 more), 111,038 in Lucca ( 165 more), 120,468 in Pisa (127 more), 92,653 in Livorno (108 more), 97,000 in Arezzo (126 more), 73,128 in Siena (100 more), 55,606 in Grosseto (92 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 515 cases found today in the Centro ASL, 447 in the North West, 318 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,579 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,556 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,569 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,283, Lucca with 28,919, the lowest Grosseto with 25,525.

Overall, 49,012 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (3,083 fewer than yesterday, minus 5.9%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 758 (23 more than yesterday, plus 3.1%), 29 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

There are 995,965 people healed overall (4,313 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 995,965 (4,313 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 27 new deaths: 14 men and 13 women with an average age of 79.8 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 15 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 4 in Pisa, 2 outside Tuscany.

9,719 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,066 in Florence, 814 in Prato, 871 in Pistoia, 636 in Massa Carrara, 909 in Lucca, 1,047 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 646 in Arezzo, 521 in Siena, 374 in Grosseto, 130 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 263.2 x100,000 residents against 273.1 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (335.0 x100.000), Florence (307.1 x100.000) and Prato (306.9 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (171.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19.