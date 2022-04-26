Coronavirus, 1,504 new cases, average age 47 years. There are five deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,080,372 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,504 more than yesterday (666 confirmed with molecular swab and 838 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,016,544 (94.1% of total cases). Today 2,625 molecular swabs and 5,184 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 19.3% were positive. On the other hand, 2,228 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 67.5% were positive. The currently positive are 54,032 today, + 0.1% compared to yesterday. There are 687 hospitalized (6 more than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (1 less).

Today there are 5 new deaths: 5 men, with an average age of 77 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 1,504 new positives today is approximately 47 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 11% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (666 confirmed with molecular swab and 838 by rapid antigenic test). There are 301,572 total cases to date in Florence (349 more than yesterday), 74,724 in Prato (72 more), 86,961 in Pistoia (112 more), 52,867 in Massa (100 more), 113,579 in Lucca (111 more), 123,443 in Pisa (148 more), 95,357 in Livorno (249 more), 99,126 in Arezzo (158 more), 75,093 in Siena (93 more), 57,095 in Grosseto (112 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 559 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 582 in the North West, 363 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,256 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,240 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,205 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,961, Lucca with 29,581, the lowest Grosseto with 26,209.

Overall, 53,345 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (45 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 687 (6 more than yesterday, plus 0.9%), 20 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 4.8%).

The total people healed are 1,016,544 (1,448 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,016,544 (1,448 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Pistoia, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,796 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,087 in Florence, 817 in Prato, 879 in Pistoia, 641 in Massa Carrara, 916 in Lucca, 1,056 in Pisa, 717 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena, 378 in Grosseto, 132 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 265.3 x100,000 residents against 274.6 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (337.7 x100.000), Florence (309.2 x100.000) and Prato (308.0 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (173.5 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19