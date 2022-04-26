Coronavirus: 156 infections and a new leap forward in hospitalizations in the last 24 hours

On the day of the Liberation, the bulletin covid-19 shows some positive signs in Trentino, such as the absence of deaths and the limited number of new infections (156, even if they must be compared to a reduced quantity of tampons, less than a thousand, as always happens in coincidence with the holidays).

Unfortunately, however, the data on admissions rises: yesterday 14 people entered the hospital and only 2 were discharged; therefore the total number of covid patients rises to 78(+12 compared to the day before) of which salways 3 in resuscitation.

The antigenic tests carried out yesterday are 930, of which 149 tested positive. To these are added the 7 identified by the molecular (56 tests yesterday) who also confirmed 2 positivity intercepted in recent days by the rapid tests.

Divided by age group, the new positives are distributed as follows: 3 of 0-2 years, 2 of 3-5 years, 7 of 6-10 years, 9 of 11-13 years, 7 of 14-18 years, 35 of 19-39 years, 39 of 40-59 years, 17 aged 60-69, 15 aged 70-79 and 22 aged 80 or more.

As in the past few days, no class currently applies the suspension of face-to-face teaching.

The total vaccine doses administered so far is equal to 1,213,410, figure that includes 427,794 second doses and 335,314 third doses.

Finally, 164 newly recovered bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 153,684.

