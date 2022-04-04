Coronavirus, 1,640 new cases, average age 38 years. 22 new deaths





In Tuscany there are 999,397 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,640 more than yesterday (669 confirmed with molecular swab and 971 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 941,044 (94.2% of total cases). Today 4,171 molecular swabs and 6,899 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,277 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 50% were positive. The current positives are 48,807 today, -3.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 934 (43 more than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (7 more). Today there are 22 new deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 1,640 new positives today is approximately 38 years (22% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 16% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (669 confirmed with molecular swab and 971 by rapid antigenic test). There are 281,269 total cases to date in Florence (355 more than yesterday), 70,523 in Prato (76 more), 80,682 in Pistoia (139 more), 47,846 in Massa (101 more), 105,273 in Lucca (196 more), 113,834 in Pisa (133 more), 87,043 in Livorno (213 more), 91,893 in Arezzo (136 more), 68,460 in Siena (139 more), 52,019 in Grosseto (152 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

Today there are 588 cases found in the Central Local Health Authority, 625 in the North West, 427 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,063 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,062 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,171 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,798, Lucca with 27,418, the lowest Grosseto with 23,879.

Overall, 47,873 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,917 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.9%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 934 (43 more than yesterday, + 4.8%), 43 in intensive care (7 more than yesterday, + 19.4%).

The total number of people healed are 941,044 (3,492 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 941,044 (3,492 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 22 new deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 9 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 2 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 4 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto.

9,546 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,013 in Florence, 802 in Prato, 859 in Pistoia, 624 in Massa Carrara, 897 in Lucca, 1,024 in Pisa, 694 in Livorno, 638 in Arezzo, 511 in Siena, 361 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 258.5 x100,000 residents against 269.7 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (328.7 x100.000), Prato (302.3 x100.000) and Florence (301.8 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (165.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19