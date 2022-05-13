Coronavirus, 1,674 new cases, average age 48. The deaths are 9





In Tuscany there are 1,126,522 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,674 more than yesterday (483 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,191 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,076,698 (95.6% of total cases). Today 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% tested positive. On the other hand, 2,637 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding the control swabs), of which 63.5% were positive. The currently positive are 39,845 today, -3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 490 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 9 new deaths: 5 men and 4 women with an average age of 81.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 1,674 new positives today is approximately 48 years (16% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (483 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,191 by rapid antigenic test). There are 313,529 total cases to date in Florence (430 more than yesterday), 77,529 in Prato (96 more), 90,460 in Pistoia (154 more), 55,257 in Massa (69 more), 118,102 in Lucca (144 more), 129,320 in Pisa (200 more), 99,939 in Livorno (190 more), 102,920 in Arezzo (144 more), 79,017 in Siena (149 more), 59,894 in Grosseto (98 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 698 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 585 in the North West, 391 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 8th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,505 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,622 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 31,402 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 31,167, Pisa with 30,939, the lowest Grosseto with 27,494.

Overall, 39,355 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,210 fewer than yesterday, minus 3%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 490 (17 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.4%), 17 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 6.3%).

There are 1,076,698 people healed overall (2,892 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,076,698 (2,892 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 9 deceased people are: 2 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,979 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,140 in Florence, 831 in Prato, 893 in Pistoia, 649 in Massa Carrara, 933 in Lucca, 1,093 in Pisa, 730 in Livorno, 655 in Arezzo, 532 in Siena, 387 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 270.2 x100.000 residents against the 278.5 x100.000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (341.9 x100.000), Florence (314.5 x100.000) and Prato (313.3 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (177.6 x100.000).

