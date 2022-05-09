Coronavirus, 1,901 new cases, average age 46. The deaths are 2





In Tuscany there are 1,116,051 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,901 more than yesterday (525 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,376 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,061,126 (95.1% of total cases). Today 2,881 molecular swabs and 10,771 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.9% were positive. On the other hand, 3,061 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 62.1% were positive. The currently positive are 44,996 today, + 0.6% compared to yesterday. There are 501 hospitalized (21 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 2 new deaths: 2 men, with an average age of 75.5 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 1,901 new positives today is approximately 46 years (18% are under 20, 17% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 25% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (525 confirmed with molecular swab and 1.376 by rapid antigenic test). There are 310,818 total cases to date in Florence (419 more than yesterday), 76,848 in Prato (141 more), 89,668 in Pistoia (169 more), 54,685 in Massa (100 more), 117,080 in Lucca (201 more), 128,029 in Pisa (235 more), 98,931 in Livorno (235 more), 102,101 in Arezzo (150 more), 78,066 in Siena (150 more), 59,270 in Grosseto (101 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 753 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 747 in the North West, 401 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,222 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,307 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 31,131 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,894, Pisa with 30,630, the lowest Grosseto with 27,207.

Overall, 44,495 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (294 more than yesterday, plus 0.7%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 501 (21 less than yesterday, minus 4%), 22 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 4.3%).

The total people healed are 1,061,126 (1,626 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,061,126 (1,626 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 2 deceased people are in Pisa.

9,929 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,126 in Florence, 825 in Prato, 891 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 928 in Lucca, 1,080 in Pisa, 728 in Livorno, 652 in Arezzo, 530 in Siena, 385 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 268.9 x100,000 residents against 277.6 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (341.3 x100.000), Florence (313.1 x100.000) and Prato (311.0 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (176.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19