Coronavirus, 2,091 new cases, average age 45 years. There are four deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,128,613 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,091 more than yesterday (480 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,611 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% and reach 1,078,044 (95.5% of total cases). Today 2,418 molecular swabs and 11,867 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.6% were positive. On the other hand, 3,046 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 68.6% were positive. The currently positive are 40,586 today, + 1.9% compared to yesterday. There are 432 hospitalized (58 fewer than yesterday), of which 18 in intensive care (1 more). Unfortunately, today there are 4 new deaths: 3 men and one woman with an average age of 79.3 years (1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 2,091 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 17% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (480 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,611 by rapid antigenic test). There are 314,039 total cases to date in Florence (510 more than yesterday), 77,657 in Prato (128 more), 90,594 in Pistoia (134 more), 55,382 in Massa-Carrara (125 more), 118,333 in Lucca (231 more), 129,566 in Pisa (246 more), 100,143 in Livorno (204 more), 103,112 in Arezzo (192 more), 79,225 in Siena (208 more), 60,007 in Grosseto (113 more) . 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 805 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 773 in the North West, 513 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 8th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,562 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,688 per 100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 31,453 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 31,213, Pisa with 30,998, the lowest Grosseto with 27,546.

Overall, 40,154 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (799 more than yesterday, plus 2%).

There are a total of 432 people hospitalized today (58 fewer than yesterday, 11.8% less), 18 in intensive care (1 more than yesterday, plus 5.9%).

The total people healed are 1,078,044 (1,346 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,078,044 (1,346 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,983 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,140 in Florence, 831 in Prato, 893 in Pistoia, 650 in Massa Carrara, 934 in Lucca, 1,095 in Pisa, 730 in Livorno, 655 in Arezzo, 532 in Siena, 387 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 270.3 per 100,000 residents against 278.7 per 100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (342.4 per 100,000), Florence (314.5) and Prato (313.3), the lowest in Grosseto (177.6).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19