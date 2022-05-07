Coronavirus, 2,234 new cases, average age 47 years. There are 11 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,111,792 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,234 more than yesterday (534 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,700 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,057,221 (95.1% of total cases). Today 2,542 molecular swabs and 13,025 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,205 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 69.7% were positive. The currently positive are 44,654 today, -2.4% compared to yesterday. There are 542 hospitalized (25 fewer than yesterday), of which 24 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 11 new deaths: 6 men and 5 women with an average age of 80.9 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 2,234 new positives today is approximately 47 years (17% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (534 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,700 by rapid antigenic test). There are 309,801 total cases to date in Florence (569 more than yesterday), 76,540 in Prato (145 more), 89,330 in Pistoia (161 more), 54,489 in Massa (117 more), 116,639 in Lucca (227 more), 127,489 in Pisa (288 more), 98,433 in Livorno (244 more), 101,751 in Arezzo (169 more), 77,726 in Siena (192 more), 59,039 in Grosseto (122 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 894 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 857 in the North West, 483 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,106 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,163 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 31,029 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,777, Pisa with 30,501, the lowest Grosseto with 27,101.

Overall, 44,112 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,096 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.4%).

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 542 (25 less than yesterday, minus 4.4%), 24 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 4%).

There are 1,057,221 people healed overall (3,344 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,057,221 (3,344 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 11 new deaths: 6 men and 5 women with an average age of 80.9 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 5 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,917 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,126 in Florence, 825 in Prato, 891 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 923 in Lucca, 1,076 in Pisa, 726 in Livorno, 652 in Arezzo, 530 in Siena, 385 in Grosseto, 135 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 268.5 x100,000 residents against 277.2 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (341.3 x100.000), Florence (313.1 x100.000) and Prato (311.0 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (176.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19