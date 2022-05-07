Coronavirus, 2,358 new cases, average age 48 years. There are 10 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,114,150 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,358 more than yesterday (608 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,750 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,059,500 (95.1% of total cases). Today 2,938 molecular swabs and 13,473 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,403 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 44,723 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 522 hospitalized (20 fewer than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 10 new deaths: 4 men and 6 women with an average age of 83.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 2,358 new positives today is approximately 48 years (16% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 26% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (608 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,750 by rapid antigenic test). There are 310,399 total cases to date in Florence (598 more than yesterday), 76,707 in Prato (167 more), 89,499 in Pistoia (169 more), 54,585 in Massa (96 more), 116,879 in Lucca (240 more), 127,794 in Pisa (305 more), 98,696 in Livorno (263 more), 101,951 in Arezzo (200 more), 77,916 in Siena (190 more), 59,169 in Grosseto (130 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 974 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 864 in the North West, 520 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,170 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,238 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 31,089 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,836, Pisa with 30,574, the lowest Grosseto with 27,161.

Overall, 44,201 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (89 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%).

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 522 (20 less than yesterday, minus 3.7%), 23 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 4.2%).

The total people healed are 1,059,500 (2,279 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,059,500 (2,279 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 10 deceased people are: 5 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,927 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,126 in Florence, 825 in Prato, 891 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 928 in Lucca, 1,078 in Pisa, 728 in Livorno, 652 in Arezzo, 530 in Siena, 385 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 268.8 x100,000 residents against 277.4 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (341.3 x100.000), Florence (313.1 x100.000) and Prato (311.0 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (176.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19