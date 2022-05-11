Coronavirus, 2,365 new cases, average age 42 years. There are 12 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,122,491 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,365 more than yesterday (597 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,768 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,070,908 (95.4% of total cases). Today 2,827 molecular swabs and 13,097 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.9% were positive. On the other hand, 3,444 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.7% were positive. The currently positive are 41,622 today, -2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 524 (12 more than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (2 less). Today there are 12 new deaths: 5 men and 7 women with an average age of 87.8 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of today’s 2,365 new positives is approximately 42 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (597 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,768 by rapid antigenic test). There are 312,425 total cases to date in Florence (612 more than yesterday), 77,279 in Prato (155 more), 90,122 in Pistoia (125 more), 55,061 in Massa (158 more), 117,738 in Lucca (277 more), 128,833 in Pisa (281 more), 99,554 in Livorno (250 more), 102,611 in Arezzo (162 more), 78,649 in Siena (205 more), 59,664 in Grosseto (140 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 932 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 926 in the North West, 507 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 8th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,396 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,484 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 31,292 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 31,050, Pisa with 30,823, the lowest Grosseto with 27,388.

Overall, 41,098 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (856 fewer than yesterday, minus 2%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 524 (12 more than yesterday, plus 2.3%), 20 in intensive care (2 less than yesterday, minus 9.1%).

The total people healed are 1,070,908 (3,197 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,070,908 (3,197 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 12 people who died are: 1 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 5 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto.

9,961 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,134 in Florence, 830 in Prato, 893 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 932 in Lucca, 1,089 in Pisa, 730 in Livorno, 652 in Arezzo, 531 in Siena, 386 in Grosseto, 136 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan crude mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 269.7 x100,000 residents against 278.1 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (341.3 x100.000), Florence (313.9 x100.000) and Prato (312.9 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (177.2 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19