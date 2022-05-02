Coronavirus, 2,424 new cases, average age 47, deaths are 4





In Tuscany there are 1,099,975 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,424 more than yesterday (814 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,610 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,036,254 (94.2% of total cases). Today, 3,955 molecular swabs and 13,648 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,860 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 62.8% were positive. The currently positive are 53,870 today, + 3.5% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 619 (22 fewer than yesterday), of which 19 in intensive care (3 fewer).

Today there are 4 new deaths: 2 men and 2 women with an average age of 70.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 2,424 new positives today is approximately 47 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 11% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (814 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,610 by rapid antigenic test). There are 306,764 total cases to date in Florence (636 more than yesterday), 75,824 in Prato (127 more), 88,477 in Pistoia (189 more), 53,859 in Massa (128 more), 115,510 in Lucca (270 more), 125,957 in Pisa (338 more), 97,254 in Livorno (221 more), 100,762 in Arezzo (176 more), 76,683 in Siena (194 more), 58,330 in Grosseto (145 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 979 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 930 in the North West, 515 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,786 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,792 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,725 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,484, Pisa with 30,134, the lowest Grosseto with 26,776.

Overall, 53,251 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,831 more than yesterday, up 3.6%).

The people hospitalized in beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 619 (22 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.4%), 19 in intensive care (3 fewer than yesterday, minus 13.6%).

The total people healed are 1,036,254 (611 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,036,254 (611 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 4 new deaths: 2 men and 2 women with an average age of 70.3 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno.

9,851 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,101 in Florence, 821 in Prato, 887 in Pistoia, 646 in Massa Carrara, 919 in Lucca, 1,067 in Pisa, 720 in Livorno, 649 in Arezzo, 527 in Siena, 380 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 266.8 x100,000 residents against 276 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (340.3 x100.000), Florence (310.6 x100.000) and Prato (309.5 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (174.4 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19