Coronavirus, 2,521 new cases, average age 44 years. There are 13 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,106,846 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,521 more than yesterday (661 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,860 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,050,707 (94.9% of total cases). Today 3,112 molecular swabs and 16,128 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.1% were positive. On the other hand, 3,704 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 68.1% were positive. The currently positive are 46,247 today, -2.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 592 (24 fewer than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (3 more). Today there are 13 new deaths: 6 men and 7 women with an average age of 81.8 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 2,521 new positives today is approximately 44 years (18% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 29% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (661 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,860 by rapid antigenic test). There are 308,520 total cases to date in Florence (680 more than yesterday), 76,215 in Prato (122 more), 88,985 in Pistoia (177 more), 54,222 in Massa (126 more), 116,154 in Lucca (260 more), 126,842 in Pisa (338 more), 97,944 in Livorno (246 more), 101,365 in Arezzo (195 more), 77,302 in Siena (231 more), 58,742 in Grosseto (146 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,009 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 940 in the North West, 572 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,973 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,000 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,900 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,659, Pisa with 30,346, the lowest Grosseto with 26,965.

Overall, 45,655 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,334 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.8%).

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 592 (24 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.9%), 25 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday, plus 13.6%).

The total people healed are 1,050,707 (3,866 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,050,707 (3,866 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 13 people who died are: 1 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Grosseto.

9,892 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,113 in Florence, 824 in Prato, 890 in Pistoia, 647 in Massa Carrara, 920 in Lucca, 1,075 in Pisa, 724 in Livorno, 651 in Arezzo, 529 in Siena, 384 in Grosseto, 135 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 267.9 x100,000 residents against 276.7 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (340.8 x100.000), Florence (311.8 x100.000) and Prato (310.6 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (176.3 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19