Coronavirus, 2,712 new cases, average age 45 years. There are 14 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,109,558 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,712 more than yesterday (692 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,020 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,053,877 (95% of total cases). Today 3,412 molecular swabs and 15,733 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.2% were positive. Instead, 2,712 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 100% were positive. The current positives are 45.775 today, -1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 567 (25 less than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 14 new deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 82.1 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 2,712 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (692 confirmed with molecular swab and 2.020 by rapid antigenic test). There are 309,232 total cases to date in Florence (712 more than yesterday), 76,395 in Prato (180 more), 89,169 in Pistoia (184 more), 54,372 in Massa (150 more), 116,412 in Lucca (258 more), 127,201 in Pisa (359 more), 98,189 in Livorno (245 more), 101,582 in Arezzo (217 more), 77,534 in Siena (232 more), 58,917 in Grosseto (175 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,106 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 982 in the North West, 624 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 30,046 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 28,081 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,972 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,722, Pisa with 30,432, the lowest Grosseto with 27,045.

Overall, 45,208 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (447 fewer than yesterday, minus 1%).

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 567 (25 less than yesterday, 4.2% less), 25 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

There are 1,053,877 people healed overall (3,170 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,053,877 (3,170 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 14 new deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 82.1 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 8 in Florence, 1 in Massa Carrara, 2 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno.

9,906 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,121 in Florence, 824 in Prato, 890 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 922 in Lucca, 1,076 in Pisa, 726 in Livorno, 651 in Arezzo, 529 in Siena, 384 in Grosseto, 135 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 268.2 x100,000 residents against 276.9 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (341.3 x100.000), Florence (312.6 x100.000) and Prato (310.6 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (176.3 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 18.30 on the website of the Regional Health Agency at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19