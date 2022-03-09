Coronavirus, 3,172 new cases, average age 38 years. There are 17 deaths





In Tuscany there are 880,603 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,172 more than yesterday (903 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,269 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 847,535 (96.2% of total cases). Today 6,886 molecular swabs and 17,764 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.9% were positive. On the other hand, 5,947 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 53.3% were positive. The current positives are today 23,889, -0.7% compared to yesterday. There are 731 hospitalized (16 fewer than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (7 fewer). There are 17 new deaths: 11 men and 6 women with an average age of 84.2 years (4 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 4 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 3,172 new positives today is approximately 38 years (24% are under 20, 23% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 14% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (903 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,269 by rapid antigenic test). There are 255,720 total cases to date in Florence (688 more than yesterday), 65,724 in Prato (82 more), 73,358 in Pistoia (150 more), 40,784 in Massa (174 more), 89,322 in Lucca (436 more), 100,598 in Pisa (251 more), 74,946 in Livorno (358 more), 79,585 in Arezzo (382 more), 57,223 in Siena (343 more), 42,788 in Grosseto (308 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 941 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1.198 in the North West, 1.033 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 23,846 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 22,131 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 25,612 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 25,275, Prato with 24,776, the lowest Grosseto with 19,641.

Overall, 23,158 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (145 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.6%).

There are 5,000 (86 more than yesterday, plus 1.8%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (Asl Centro 700, North West 1.785, South East 2.515).

A total of 731 people are hospitalized (16 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.1%), 43 in intensive care (7 fewer than yesterday, minus 14%).

The total people healed are 847,535 (3,316 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 847,535 (3,316 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

9,179 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,904 in Florence, 772 in Prato, 834 in Pistoia, 613 in Massa Carrara, 860 in Lucca, 972 in Pisa, 672 in Livorno, 624 in Arezzo, 474 in Siena, 336 in Grosseto, 118 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 248.6 x100,000 residents against 263.7 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (322.9 x100.000), Prato (291.0 x100.000) and Florence (290.9 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (154.2 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19