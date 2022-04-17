Coronavirus, 3,363 new positives, average age 47, one death





In Tuscany there are 1,053,408 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,363 more than yesterday (1,003 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,360 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 990,444 (94% of total cases). Today 4,570 molecular swabs and 17,850 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15% were positive. On the other hand, 4,855 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 53,273 today, + 2.9% compared to yesterday. There are 704 hospitalized (36 fewer than yesterday), of which 28 in intensive care (2 fewer).

Today there is 1 new death: a 55-year-old man.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 3,363 new positives today is approximately 47 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1.003 confirmed with molecular swab and 2.360 by rapid antigen test). There are 294,740 total cases to date in Florence (813 more than yesterday), 73,292 in Prato (184 more), 84,822 in Pistoia (287 more), 51,304 in Massa (200 more), 110,803 in Lucca (314 more), 120,246 in Pisa (412 more), 92,467 in Livorno (373 more), 96,769 in Arezzo (268 more), 72,954 in Siena (303 more), 55,456 in Grosseto (209 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,322 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,261 in the North West, 780 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,525 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,436 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,520 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,224, Lucca with 28,858, the lowest Grosseto with 25,457.

Overall, 52,569 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,555 more than yesterday, up 3%).

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 704 (36 less than yesterday, minus 4.9%), 28 in intensive care (2 less than yesterday, minus 6.7%).

The total number of people healed are 990,444 (1,843 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 990,444 (1,843 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.2%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased person is in Lucca.

9,691 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,051 in Florence, 812 in Prato, 870 in Pistoia, 634 in Massa Carrara, 908 in Lucca, 1,042 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 646 in Arezzo, 521 in Siena, 374 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 262.4 x100,000 residents against 272.8 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (334.0 x100.000), Prato (306.1 x100.000) and Florence (305.6 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (171.7 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19