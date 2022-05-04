Coronavirus, 3,620 new cases, average age 45 years. There are 12 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,104,325 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,620 more than yesterday (537 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,083 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,046,841 (94.8% of total cases). Today 2,853 molecular swabs and 19,011 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.6% were positive. On the other hand, 4,810 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.3% were positive. The currently positive are 47,605 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 616 hospitalized (19 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 12 new deaths: 6 men and 6 women with an average age of 87 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 3,620 new positives today is approximately 45 years (18% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (537 confirmed with molecular swab and 3.083 by rapid antigenic test). There are 307,840 total cases to date in Florence (883 more than yesterday), 76,093 in Prato (227 more), 88,808 in Pistoia (272 more), 54,096 in Massa (200 more), 115,894 in Lucca (317 more), 126,504 in Pisa (477 more), 97,698 in Livorno (356 more), 101,170 in Arezzo (345 more), 77,071 in Siena (317 more), 58,596 in Grosseto (226 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,427 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,305 in the North West, 888 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 6th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,904 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,895 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,832 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,598, Pisa with 30,265, the lowest Grosseto with 26,898.

Overall, 46,989 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (91 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 616 (19 less than yesterday, minus 3%), 22 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 4.3%).

There are 1,046,841 people healed overall (3,536 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,046,841 (3,536 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 12 new deaths: 6 men and 6 women with an average age of 87 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 8 in Florence, 4 in Pisa.

9,879 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,112 in Florence, 823 in Prato, 887 in Pistoia, 646 in Massa Carrara, 919 in Lucca, 1,073 in Pisa, 722 in Livorno, 650 in Arezzo, 529 in Siena, 383 in Grosseto, 135 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 267.5 x100,000 residents against 276.4 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (340.3 x100.000), Florence (311.7 x100.000) and Prato (310.3 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (175.8 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19