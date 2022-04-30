Coronavirus, 3,639 new cases, average age 46, deaths are 8





In Tuscany there are 1,094,630 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,639 more than yesterday (1,124 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,515 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,033,174 (94.4% of total cases). Today 3,804 molecular swabs and 18,806 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.1% were positive. On the other hand, 4,837 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.2% were positive. The currently positive are 51,614 today, + 4.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 655 (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 21 in intensive care (2 fewer). Today there are 8 new deaths: 7 men and one woman with an average age of 78.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 3,639 new positives today is approximately 46 years (16% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,124 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,515 from rapid antigenic test). There are 305,340 total cases to date in Florence (1,007 more than yesterday), 75,541 in Prato (202 more), 88,068 in Pistoia (267 more), 53,608 in Massa (192 more), 114,957 in Lucca (346 more), 125,255 in Pisa (449 more), 96,705 in Livorno (369 more), 100,332 in Arezzo (303 more), 76,269 in Siena (307 more), 58,000 in Grosseto (197 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,518 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,314 in the North West, 807 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,642 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,601 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,582 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,343, Pisa with 29,967, the lowest Grosseto with 26,624.

Overall, 50,959 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (2,334 more than yesterday, up 4.8%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 655 (14 less than yesterday, minus 2.1%), 21 in intensive care (2 less than yesterday, minus 8.7%).

The total people healed are 1,033,174 (1,311 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%): 0 people clinically cured (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,033,174 (1,311 more than yesterday, plus 0.1%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 8 new deaths: 7 men and one woman with an average age of 78.3 years.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena.

9,842 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,101 in Florence, 821 in Prato, 887 in Pistoia, 644 in Massa Carrara, 918 in Lucca, 1,064 in Pisa, 719 in Livorno, 649 in Arezzo, 526 in Siena, 379 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 266.5 x100,000 residents against the 275.6 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (339.2 x100.000), Florence (310.6 x100.000) and Prato (309.5 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (174.0 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19