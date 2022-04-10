Coronavirus, 3653 new cases, average age 43 years, deaths are 3





In Tuscany there are 1,026,762 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,653 more than yesterday (1,043 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,610 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 965,779 (94.1% of total cases). Today 5,679 molecular swabs and 18,319 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% tested positive. On the other hand, 5,640 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.8% were positive. The currently positive are 51,364 today, + 3.4% compared to yesterday. There are 826 hospitalized (26 fewer than yesterday), of which 41 are in intensive care (1 fewer). Unfortunately, today there are 3 new deaths: 2 men and one woman with an average age of 88.3 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 3,653 new positives today is approximately 43 years (20% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,043 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,610 from rapid antigenic test). There are 287,998 total cases to date in Florence (925 more than yesterday), 71,944 in Prato (170 more), 82,815 in Pistoia (300 more), 49,663 in Massa (254 more), 108,235 in Lucca (380 more), 116,979 in Pisa (429 more), 89,711 in Livorno (370 more), 94,414 in Arezzo (288 more), 70,712 in Siena (333 more), 53,736 in Grosseto (204 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,437 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,391 in the North West, 825 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,804 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 25,724 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,845 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,533, Lucca with 28,189, the lowest Grosseto with 24,667.

Overall, 50,538 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,706 more than yesterday, plus 3.5%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 826 (26 less than yesterday, minus 3.1%), 41 in intensive care (1 less than yesterday, minus 2.4%).

The total number of people healed are 965,779 (1,970 more than yesterday, plus 0.2%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 965,779 (1,970 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.2%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Unfortunately, today there are 3 new deaths: 2 men and one woman with an average age of 88.3 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 2 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 260.5 x100,000 residents against 271.2 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (330.8 x100.000), Prato (304.2 x100.000) and Florence (303.4 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (167.1 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19.