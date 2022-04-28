Coronavirus, 3,763 new cases, average age 44, deaths are 9





In Tuscany there are 1,090,991 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,763 more than yesterday (952 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,811 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,031,863 (94.6% of total cases). Today 3,839 molecular swabs and 20,685 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.3% tested positive. On the other hand, 5,046 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 74.6% were positive. The current positives are today 49,294, -1.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 669 (4 less than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 9 new deaths: 4 men and 5 women with an average age of 85.7 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 3,763 new positives today is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 29% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 11% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (952 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,811 by rapid antigenic test). There are 304,333 total cases to date in Florence (1,030 more than yesterday), 75,339 in Prato (232 more), 87,801 in Pistoia (281 more), 53,416 in Massa (189 more), 114,611 in Lucca (356 more), 124,806 in Pisa (496 more), 96,336 in Livorno (350 more), 100,029 in Arezzo (279 more), 75,962 in Siena (309 more), 57,803 in Grosseto (241 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,608 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,326 in the North West, 829 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 29,543 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 27,483 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 30,481 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 30,251, Pisa with 29,859, the lowest Grosseto with 26,534.

Overall, 48,625 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (811 fewer than yesterday, minus 1.6%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 669 (4 less than yesterday, minus 0.6%), 23 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

There are 1,031,863 people healed overall (4,569 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 1,031,863 (4,569 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared healed in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 9 deceased people are: 1 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 2 in Lucca, 3 in Pisa, 1 in Livorno.

9,834 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,101 in Florence, 820 in Prato, 885 in Pistoia, 642 in Massa Carrara, 918 in Lucca, 1,063 in Pisa, 719 in Livorno, 648 in Arezzo, 525 in Siena, 379 in Grosseto, 134 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 266.3 x100,000 residents against the 275.4 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (338.2 x100.000), Florence (310.6 x100.000) and Prato (309.1 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (174.0 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19