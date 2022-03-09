Coronavirus, 3,840 new cases, average age 39 years. Eighteen deaths





In Tuscany there are 877,431 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,840 more than yesterday (753 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,087 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 844,219 (96.2% of total cases). Today 6,425 molecular swabs and 25,060 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.2% were positive. On the other hand, 6,599 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 58.2% were positive. The currently positive are 24,050 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 747 (3 less than yesterday), of which 50 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 18 new deaths: 8 men and 10 women with an average age of 79.6 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of today’s 3,840 new positives is approximately 39 years (26% are under 20, 23% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 14% between 60 and 79, 4% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (753 confirmed with molecular swab and 3.087 by rapid antigenic test). There are 255,032 total cases to date in Florence (722 more than yesterday), 65,642 in Prato (127 more), 73,208 in Pistoia (255 more), 40,610 in Massa (219 more), 88,886 in Lucca (540 more), 100,347 in Pisa (367 more), 74,588 in Livorno (359 more), 79,203 in Arezzo (489 more), 56,880 in Siena (396 more), 42,480 in Grosseto (366 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,135 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,454 in the North West, 1,251 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 23,760 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 22,028 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 25,543 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 25,223, Prato with 24,745, the lowest Grosseto with 19,500.

Overall, 23,303 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (35 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.1%).

There are 4,914 people (117 less than yesterday, less 2.3%), also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 840, North West 1.697, South East 2.377).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 747 (3 less than yesterday, minus 0.4%), 50 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

The total number of people healed are 844,219 (3,860 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 844,219 (3,860 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are 18 new deaths: 8 men and 10 women with an average age of 79.6 years.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 2 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 5 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno.

9,162 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,900 in Florence, 770 in Prato, 834 in Pistoia, 613 in Massa Carrara, 859 in Lucca, 971 in Pisa, 671 in Livorno, 623 in Arezzo, 472 in Siena, 332 in Grosseto, 117 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 248.1 x100,000 residents against 263.4 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (322.9 x100.000), Florence (290.5 x100.000) and Prato (290.3 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (152.4 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19