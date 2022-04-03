Coronavirus, 3,882 new cases, average age 42 years. No new deaths





In Tuscany there are 997,757 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,882 more than yesterday (1,336 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,546 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 937,552 (94% of total cases). Today 7,395 molecular swabs and 18,564 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15% were positive. On the other hand, 6,800 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 57.1% were positive. The currently positive are 50,681 today, + 2.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 891 (stable compared to yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (stable). Today there are no new deaths.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of today’s 3,882 new positives is approximately 42 years (20% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 20% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,336 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,546 by rapid antigenic test). There are 280,914 total cases to date in Florence (1,000 more than yesterday), 70,447 in Prato (195 more), 80,543 in Pistoia (297 more), 47,745 in Massa (222 more), 105,077 in Lucca (529 more), 113,701 in Pisa (445 more), 86,830 in Livorno (346 more), 91,757 in Arezzo (318 more), 68,321 in Siena (303 more), 51,867 in Grosseto (227 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,533 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,501 in the North West, 848 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 27,019 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 24,969 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 28,136 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 27,750, Lucca with 27,367, the lowest Grosseto with 23,809.

Overall, 49,790 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,122 more than yesterday, up 2.3%).

There are 3,787 (270 less than yesterday, minus 6.7%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance because they have had contact with infected people (ASL Centro 977, North West 1.068, South East 1.742).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 891 (stable compared to yesterday), 36 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

The total number of people healed are 937,552 (2,760 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 937,552 (2,760 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Today there are no new deaths.

There are therefore 9,524 deceased since the beginning of the epidemic divided as follows: 3,004 in Florence, 801 in Prato, 858 in Pistoia, 624 in Massa Carrara, 895 in Lucca, 1,022 in Pisa, 694 in Livorno, 637 in Arezzo, 507 in Siena , 359 in Grosseto, 123 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 257.9 x100,000 residents against 269.5 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (328.7 x100.000), Prato (302.0 x100.000) and Florence (300.9 x100.000), the lowest at Grosseto (164.8 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19