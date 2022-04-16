Coronavirus, 3,983 new positives, average age 46. There are 7 deaths





In Tuscany there are 1,050,045 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 3,983 more than yesterday (1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,928 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The average age of 3,983 new positives today is approximately 46 years. 16% are under the age of 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 24% between 60 and 79, 10% are 80 or older.

Today 4,596 molecular swabs and 20,545 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.8% were positive. On the other hand, 5,326 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 74.8% were positive. The currently positive are 51,754 today, + 2.8% compared to yesterday.

The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 988,601 (94.1% of total cases).

The people admitted to the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 740 (8 less than yesterday, minus 1.1%), 30 in intensive care (6 less than yesterday, minus 16.7%).

Today there are 7 new deaths: 5 men and 2 women with an average age of 83 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto.

9,690 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,051 in Florence, 812 in Prato, 870 in Pistoia, 634 in Massa Carrara, 907 in Lucca, 1,042 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 646 in Arezzo, 521 in Siena, 374 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 262.4 x100,000 residents against 272.6 x100,000 of the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (334.0 x100.000), Prato (306.1 x100.000) and Florence (305.6 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (171.7 x100.000).

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,928 from rapid antigenic test). There are 293,927 total cases to date in Florence (1,027 more than yesterday), 73,108 in Prato (197 more), 84,535 in Pistoia (261 more), 51,104 in Massa (243 more), 110,489 in Lucca (382 more), 119,834 in Pisa (524 more), 92,094 in Livorno (396 more), 96,501 in Arezzo (389 more), 72,651 in Siena (325 more), 55,247 in Grosseto (239 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,551 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,479 in the North West, 953 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,434 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,327 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,439 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,125, Lucca with 28,776, the lowest Grosseto with 25,361.

Overall, 51,014 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care or are symptom-free (1,417 more than yesterday, up 2.9%).

The total number of people healed are 988,601 (2,567 more than yesterday, plus 0.3%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 988,601 (2,567 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.3%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19.