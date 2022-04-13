Coronavirus, 4,011 new cases, average age 44 years. The deaths are fourteen





In Tuscany there are 1,037,857 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,011 more than yesterday (1,102 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,909 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 978,208 (94.3% of total cases). Today, 5,419 molecular swabs and 20,690 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.4% were positive. On the other hand, 5,604 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 71.6% were positive. The current positives are today 49,995, -0.3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 809 (36 fewer than yesterday), of which 35 in intensive care (3 fewer). Today there are 14 new deaths: 8 men and 6 women with an average age of 84.2 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,011 new positives today is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (1,102 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,909 by rapid antigen test). There are 290,705 total cases to date in Florence (997 more than yesterday), 72,497 in Prato (210 more), 83,670 in Pistoia (276 more), 50,424 in Massa (257 more), 109,316 in Lucca (397 more), 118,311 in Pisa (492 more), 90,804 in Livorno (422 more), 95,402 in Arezzo (358 more), 71,686 in Siena (361 more), 54,487 in Grosseto (241 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,524 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,527 in the North West, 960 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,006 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,116 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 28,827, Lucca with 28,471, the lowest Grosseto with 25,012.

Overall, 49,186 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (137 fewer than yesterday, minus 0.3%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 809 (36 less than yesterday, minus 4.3%), 35 in intensive care (3 less than yesterday, minus 7.9%).

There are 978,208 people healed overall (4,170 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 978,208 (4,170 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the 14 people who died are: 1 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Arezzo, 3 in Siena, 5 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany.

9,654 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,039 in Florence, 810 in Prato, 869 in Pistoia, 629 in Massa Carrara, 906 in Lucca, 1,036 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 643 in Arezzo, 519 in Siena, 370 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 261.4 x100,000 residents against 271.8 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (331.3 x100.000), Prato (305.4 x100.000) and Florence (304.4 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (169.8 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 6.30 pm on the Regional Health Agency website at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/covid19