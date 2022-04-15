Coronavirus, 4,083 new cases, average age 47 years. The deaths are eighteen





In Tuscany there are 1,046,062 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 4,083 more than yesterday (1,232 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,851 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 986,034 (94.3% of total cases). Today, 4,917 molecular swabs and 20,047 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.4% were positive. On the other hand, 5,594 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 73% were positive. The currently positive are 50,345 today, + 0.9% compared to yesterday. There are 748 hospitalized (35 fewer than yesterday), of which 36 in intensive care (4 more).

Today there are 18 new deaths: 11 men and 7 women with an average age of 84.6 years.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 4,083 new positives today is approximately 47 years (16% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,232 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,851 by rapid antigen test). There are 292,900 total cases to date in Florence (1,115 more than yesterday), 72,911 in Prato (196 more), 84,274 in Pistoia (322 more), 50,861 in Massa (204 more), 110,107 in Lucca (417 more), 119,310 in Pisa (457 more), 91,698 in Livorno (446 more), 96,112 in Arezzo (344 more), 72,326 in Siena (330 more), 55,008 in Grosseto (252 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

There are 1,676 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 1,481 in the North West, 926 in the South East.

Tuscany is in 7th place in Italy in terms of number of cases (including residents and non-residents), with about 28,327 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (Italian average about 26,222 x100,000, yesterday’s figure). The provinces of notification with the highest rate are Florence with 29,336 cases x100,000 inhabitants, Pistoia with 29,035, Lucca with 28,677, the lowest Grosseto with 25,251.

Overall, 49,597 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (472 more than yesterday, plus 1%).

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 748 (35 less than yesterday, less than 4.5%), 36 in intensive care (4 more than yesterday, more 12.5%).

There were 986,034 people healed overall (3,628 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 986,034 (3,628 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

Regarding the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 6 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 3 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 2 in Grosseto.

9,683 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,051 in Florence, 812 in Prato, 870 in Pistoia, 633 in Massa Carrara, 907 in Lucca, 1,041 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 644 in Arezzo, 520 in Siena, 372 in Grosseto, 128 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The Tuscan raw mortality rate (number of deaths / resident population) for Covid-19 is 262.2 x100,000 residents against 272.4 x100,000 for the Italian average (10th region). As for the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (333.4 x100.000), Prato (306.1 x100.000) and Florence (305.6 x100.000), the lowest in Grosseto (170.8 x100.000).

Please note that all data will be visible from 18.30 on the website of the Regional Health Agency at this address: www.ars.toscana.it/